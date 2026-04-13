Leadership shift at Swiggy: co-founder resigns, top executives step into board roles

Food delivery platform Swiggy has announced a series of board-level changes, including the resignation of co-founder Lakshmi Nandan Reddy Obul and the elevation of senior executives to the board, marking a notable leadership transition at the company.





According to a regulatory filing reported by News18, Obul has stepped down from his roles as whole-time director and head of innovation with effect from April 10, 2026, citing a desire to pursue other professional interests.





“I am writing to formally tender my resignation… I will be exploring new avenues and areas that I have been curious about,” Obul said in his resignation letter, as reported by News18. He added that he remained confident in the company’s leadership and future direction.





Senior leadership steps into board roles





The company said that co-founder and chief growth officer Phani Kishan Addepalli and group chief financial officer Rahul Bothra will join the board as additional directors from June 1, 2026.





Chief executive Sriharsha Majety described both executives as long-standing leaders who have played a central role in shaping the company’s trajectory. “Their understanding of our business and unwavering focus on both innovation and execution have been foundational to our journey,” he said.





In a separate move, the board approved the appointment of Renan De Castro Alves Pinto as nominee director representing Prosus Ventures, replacing Roger Rabalais, who is stepping back following a transition within the investment firm.





Board structure evolves alongside governance changes





Swiggy also approved amendments to its Articles of Association, including the removal of certain nomination rights previously held by investors such as Accel and SoftBank.The changes will allow Majety to nominate himself and one senior management member to the board, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals.





Additionally, Obul’s nomination rights have been transferred to Addepalli, further consolidating leadership influence within the company’s executive team.





Transition reflects next phase of growth





Obul’s departure marks the exit of a founding leader who helped build Swiggy from a single neighbourhood operation in Bengaluru into a nationwide platform, as noted by Majety in comments reported by News18.





At the same time, the elevation of internal leaders to board roles signals a shift towards deeper operational alignment at the top, as the company prepares for its next phase of growth.





The combination of leadership exits, board restructuring and governance changes suggests a deliberate recalibration of decision-making structures, with greater emphasis on execution and continuity. As Swiggy expands its footprint across food delivery and quick commerce, the effectiveness of this new leadership configuration will be closely watched.