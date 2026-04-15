Leadership uncertainty at UBS: Sergio Ermotti likely to stay on as CEO

UBS is likely to retain chief executive Sergio Ermotti beyond his previously indicated tenure, as the bank grapples with regulatory uncertainty and a lack of clear internal successors.





According to Reuters, Ermotti could remain in the role well into the second half of 2027, giving the board additional time to navigate a complex transition period and identify a suitable replacement.





Succession plans remain unresolved





At the centre of the delay is the absence of a definitive successor.





Reuters reported that UBS is not yet confident in its internal candidates, with sources indicating that potential successors may not currently meet the requirements of the role. As a result, the board is increasingly open to considering external candidates, marking a shift from traditional succession preferences.





No formal decision has been taken, and the bank is unlikely to rush the process. UBS declined to comment on the matter ahead of its annual shareholder meeting, the report added.





Ermotti himself has previously expressed a preference for an internal successor, but said last month he would remain in position until at least April 2027, leaving open the possibility of extending his tenure further.





Regulatory uncertainty complicates transition





Leadership planning is also being shaped by evolving regulatory demands in Switzerland.





Following the collapse of Credit Suisse, Swiss authorities are working on stricter capital requirements for major banks. According to Reuters, UBS could be required to hold up to $22 billion in additional capital, although the final framework remains unclear.





This uncertainty has made the board cautious about appointing a new chief executive before the regulatory environment stabilises. One source told Reuters that UBS would prefer clarity on capital rules before finalising leadership changes.





Integration pressures extend Ermotti’s role





Ermotti’s continued leadership is also tied to UBS’s ongoing integration of Credit Suisse, a process he was brought in to oversee when he returned as CEO in 2023.





The bank had earlier projected that integration could be completed by late 2026 or early 2027, aligning with Ermotti’s stated timeline to remain in charge.





His extended tenure would ensure continuity during one of the most complex restructurings in European banking in recent years.





Strategic flexibility under consideration





Beyond succession and integration, UBS is also evaluating broader strategic options.





If regulatory requirements prove too onerous, the bank may need to consider contingency measures, including the possibility of relocating its headquarters, Reuters reported. While UBS has maintained that it intends to remain headquartered in Switzerland, it is closely monitoring regulatory developments in other markets, including the United States.





Such decisions could directly influence the profile of the next CEO, particularly if the bank’s operational footprint shifts.





Chairmanship option remains on table





Another potential pathway under discussion is a future transition for Ermotti into a different leadership role.





Sources told Reuters that he could eventually move into the chairmanship, although Swiss regulatory norms typically require a cooling-off period before a CEO assumes that position. However, a direct move onto the board is permissible under existing rules.





UBS is also said to prefer that at least one of its top two leadership roles be held by a Swiss national, which may factor into succession planning.





A leadership decision deferred





For now, UBS appears set to prioritise stability over speed.





With regulatory clarity pending, integration work ongoing, and succession pathways still evolving, the bank is opting to retain an experienced leader rather than accelerate a transition.





The coming months will be critical. The direction of Swiss banking regulation, the pace of Credit Suisse integration, and the emergence of viable leadership candidates will determine whether UBS can move ahead with succession planning — or continue to extend Ermotti’s tenure further.