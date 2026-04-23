LinkedIn names Daniel Shapero CEO, Ryan Roslansky steps down

LinkedIn has named Daniel Shapero as its new chief executive officer, replacing Ryan Roslansky, in a leadership change aimed at steering the platform through an AI-led shift in the workplace.





The transition takes effect immediately, with Shapero stepping up from his role as chief operating officer.





Internal veteran takes top role





Shapero has been with LinkedIn since 2008, when he joined as a general manager for the LinkedIn Research Network. His elevation marks a continuation of internal leadership at the Microsoft-owned company.





The move comes as LinkedIn seeks to strengthen its position at the centre of an evolving, AI-driven professional landscape.





The platform has more than 1.3 billion members globally and contributed 6.3% of Microsoft’s annual revenue in 2025, underlining its strategic importance within the group.













Leadership shift aligned with AI focus





The leadership change reflects LinkedIn’s growing emphasis on artificial intelligence as it adapts to shifting workforce dynamics. Roslansky highlighted the scale of that transition, saying, “AI is going to transform how people work and grow in their careers faster than most people expect,” according to Reuters.





In a separate move, the company appointed Mohak Shroff as president of Platforms and Digital Work, signalling a broader organisational realignment around technology and product development.





Continuity and transition





Roslansky’s departure as chief executive marks the end of a tenure during which LinkedIn expanded its user base and deepened its integration within Microsoft’s ecosystem.





Shapero, who described his time at LinkedIn as one of the most meaningful experiences of his career in a public post, said the platform’s mission around economic opportunity remains central as it enters a new phase shaped by AI.





Next phase of growth





The leadership transition comes at a time when professional networking platforms are increasingly positioning themselves as critical infrastructure for skills, hiring and career development in an AI-driven economy.





With a seasoned insider at the helm, LinkedIn is expected to focus on scaling its technology capabilities while maintaining its core role in connecting professionals and enabling economic opportunity.