Lockton appoints Anirban Gupta as head of human capital consulting in India

Lockton has appointed Anirban Gupta as Head of Human Capital Consulting for India, as the global brokerage and advisory firm strengthens its consulting leadership in the country.





The appointment was announced by Arvind Usretay, Human Capital Consulting Leader at Lockton, in a LinkedIn post. Usretay said Gupta would build and lead the firm’s Human Capital Consulting practice in India and connect its work with Lockton’s wider network across Asia.





Gupta brings nearly two decades of HR consulting experience





Gupta has nearly 20 years of experience in human capital and rewards, covering compensation and benefits, job and career architecture, talent transformation, workforce planning and organisational design, according to Usretay’s announcement.





His professional background includes senior roles at Aon, where he most recently served as Partner from August 2022 to March 2026. He spent more than 12 years at Aon across consulting and leadership positions.





Before Aon, Gupta worked at Dell, Accenture and IBM in compensation and benefits-related roles. His experience includes compensation work for technology and outsourcing businesses, as well as benefits responsibilities in India.





His areas of expertise include:

Compensation and benefits: Reward strategy, incentive design and benefits planning.

Organisation and career design: Job architecture, organisational structures and career management.

Talent and workforce strategy: Talent transformation and workforce planning.

Performance management: Compensation frameworks and performance-related processes.





Gupta holds an MBA in Human Resources from Symbiosis Centre of Management and HR Development and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Vellore Institute of Technology.





India’s talent needs shape the consulting focus





Usretay described Gupta’s appointment as significant for Lockton’s India business, pointing to changes in how organisations attract, reward, develop and deploy talent.





He said clients increasingly need advisers who understand both global standards and local market conditions. Gupta has also worked with technology companies and global capability centres (GCCs), including businesses preparing their talent models for an AI-enabled future, according to Usretay’s announcement.





The appointment comes as organisations review compensation structures, workforce plans and talent models amid changing skills requirements. However, Lockton has not announced specific business targets or new service offerings linked to Gupta’s appointment.





Building the India practice





Gupta will lead Lockton’s Human Capital Consulting practice in India, with the role also involving collaboration across the firm’s broader Asian network.





Usretay said he looked forward to partnering with Gupta as he develops the practice. The announcement did not disclose details about the team structure, planned hiring or financial targets for the India business.





Gupta’s immediate remit is to lead the consulting practice, drawing on his experience across rewards, talent and organisational design. Further details about the practice’s expansion plans have not been announced.