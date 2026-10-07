Magma General Insurance appoints Smita Mitra as Chief of Staff

Magma General Insurance has appointed Smita Mitra as its Chief of Staff, bringing a seasoned transformation and people leader into a role focused on supporting strategic priorities, governance and organisational effectiveness.





The appointment marks a new chapter in Mitra's career, which spans more than two decades across human resources, enterprise transformation and organisational development. Her move also reflects a transition from leading people and culture functions to taking on a broader leadership mandate within the insurance business.





Leadership move builds on transformation experience





Mitra joins the Chief of Staff office with extensive experience across organisational transformation initiatives, talent strategy and leadership development programmes.





Over the course of her career, she has worked on enterprise and HR transformation projects aimed at strengthening organisational capability and aligning people strategies with business priorities.





Her areas of expertise include:





• Enterprise transformation

• Organisational effectiveness

• Culture building

• Governance

• Talent strategy

• Leadership development

• Organisation design





The appointment places her in a role that draws on experience gained through years of working closely with senior leadership teams and driving large-scale organisational change.





Financial services background shapes new mandate





Before joining Magma General Insurance, Mitra held senior HR leadership positions at Poonawalla Fincorp and Bajaj Finance, where she built significant experience within the financial services sector.





During these assignments, she worked across people strategy and organisational transformation initiatives, contributing to leadership, culture and capability-building agendas.





Her experience in highly regulated and rapidly evolving financial services environments is expected to inform her responsibilities as Chief of Staff.





The role represents an expansion of her leadership scope beyond traditional HR functions, leveraging her background in transformation and governance to support broader organisational objectives.





Focus areas span governance and organisational capability





Throughout her professional journey, Mitra has focused on connecting workforce strategies with business outcomes.





Her work has included initiatives centred on:





• Organisational design

• Governance frameworks

• Change management

• Leadership capability

• Talent development

• Culture transformation

• Business performance improvement





She has also been involved in large-scale change programmes designed to improve organisational effectiveness and strengthen long-term business capability.





This experience positions her to contribute across multiple areas of organisational planning and execution in her new role.





Academic foundation and leadership transition





Mitra is an alumna of the Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad and holds an MCom in Commerce from Savitribai Phule Pune University.





Her appointment at Magma General Insurance represents a notable shift from a career primarily focused on HR leadership and transformation into a Chief of Staff position with wider organisational responsibilities.





The move underscores a growing trend among organisations to appoint leaders with deep transformation and people expertise into strategic coordination roles that require cross-functional alignment and close collaboration with senior executives.