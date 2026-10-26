Mahanadi Coalfields appoints Rekha Pandey as Director (Human Resources)

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has appointed Rekha Pandey as Director (Human Resources), bringing more than 32 years of experience in human resource management, personnel administration and industrial relations to the public sector coal company.





Pandey was serving as General Manager (HR) at Coal India Limited’s headquarters in Kolkata before assuming her new role. She has also held the position of General Manager (Welfare) at Central Coalfields Limited (CCL).





Career spans HR management and employee welfare





Pandey’s professional experience covers personnel management, employee welfare and industrial relations across the coal sector. Her previous assignments at Coal India and CCL have involved human resource administration and workforce-related responsibilities.





Her appointment places these areas within her remit as MCL continues to focus on employee welfare, workforce development and organisational priorities.





Academic qualifications and professional associations





Pandey holds an MBA in Personnel Management from the Xavier Institute of Social Service (XISS), Ranchi. She graduated with Honours in Economics from Maharani College, Jaipur.





She has also been associated with professional bodies including the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) and the Indian Society for Training and Development (ISTD). She is an office-bearer of the Forum of Women in Public Sector.





HR priorities at MCL





Pandey’s experience includes industrial relations, personnel administration and employee welfare, areas relevant to workforce management in the coal sector.





Her appointment adds more than three decades of HR experience to MCL’s senior management as the company continues to address its human resource and organisational requirements.