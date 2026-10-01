Mattel appoints Roger Lynch as CEO as Ynon Kreiz moves to Paramount Skydance

Mattel has appointed Roger Lynch as its next chief executive officer, marking a significant leadership transition as long-serving CEO Ynon Kreiz prepares to join Paramount Skydance as co-CEO.





According to Reuters, the leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for the toymaker, which is balancing entertainment expansion ambitions with investor scrutiny, tariff-related costs and pressure to improve shareholder returns.





Lynch, currently a Mattel board member and CEO of Condé Nast, is expected to assume the top role by November 2, while Kreiz will begin his new position at Paramount Skydance on October 5 and join the company's board.





End of an era shaped by entertainment expansion





During his tenure, Kreiz led Mattel's transformation from a traditional toy manufacturer into a broader entertainment company.





Reuters reported that the strategy centred on extending Mattel's intellectual property into films, television productions and digital gaming experiences. The company's most visible success came through the global blockbuster Barbie film in 2023, which strengthened brand visibility and boosted merchandise demand worldwide.





Despite these efforts, Mattel's stock performance remained under pressure. Reuters noted that the company's shares gained around 5% during Kreiz's tenure, compared with nearly 200% growth in the S&P 500 over the same period.





Roger Lynch brings media and digital leadership experience





Lynch joins the CEO role with a background spanning digital media, streaming and publishing businesses.





Key details of his appointment include:





Mattel board member since 2018

Currently serving as CEO of Condé Nast

Previously held leadership positions at Pandora and Sling TV

and Expected to formally take over as Mattel CEO by November 2





Reuters reported that Lynch's appointment reflects Mattel's continued focus on the intersection of consumer brands, content and digital platforms.





Industry observers highlighted his experience across media and technology businesses, although he has limited direct operating experience within the toy sector.





Investor concerns remain in focus





The leadership transition arrives amid broader challenges for Mattel.





According to Reuters, activist investor Southeastern Asset Management earlier urged the company to evaluate strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or a combination with rival toy manufacturer Hasbro.





Market analysts are also watching the company's performance during the critical holiday shopping season.





Reuters cited UBS analysts, who said the announcement introduces additional uncertainty at a time when investors are already navigating a challenging macroeconomic environment and increased focus on fourth-quarter performance.





Company prepares for its next chapter





Mattel recently exceeded second-quarter revenue expectations and maintained its annual outlook. However, Reuters reported that tariff-related expenses and investments aimed at driving sales growth weighed on profitability.





As Lynch prepares to take charge, the company enters a new phase where maintaining momentum from its entertainment strategy while addressing investor concerns will remain a central priority.





For India and other global markets, the transition underscores how consumer brands are increasingly blending media, entertainment and digital experiences to create new growth avenues beyond traditional product sales.