Michiko Kato named first female CEO of Toyota subsidiary

Toyota has appointed Michiko Kato as chief executive officer of its subsidiary Toyota Invention Partners, making her the first woman to lead a wholly owned unit of the Japanese automotive group.





Kato will also serve as chief investment officer (CIO) of Woven Capital, Toyota’s growth-stage venture capital arm, according to TechCrunch reporting.





A DUAL LEADERSHIP ROLE





Kato’s appointment places her at the centre of Toyota’s efforts to identify and invest in the “future of mobility”.





Woven Capital focuses on backing companies across sectors such as autonomous driving, space technologies and cybersecurity, with the aim of building long-term partnerships with startups aligned to Toyota’s strategy .





In her dual role, Kato is expected to oversee both investment strategy and operational leadership, shaping how Toyota engages with emerging technology companies.





“We can co-lead, we can make small investments, or we can do an aggressive investment; we try to be flexible,” Kato said, outlining the firm’s approach to venture partnerships.





BACKGROUND AND EXPERIENCE





Kato brings over 15 years of investment experience, including roles in mergers and acquisitions and as the chief financial officer of AI startup ABEJA.





She joined Woven Capital in 2020 as part of its early team and has since led multiple investments, including in companies such as autonomous vehicle firm Nuro and reusable rocket company Stoke.





Her career spans both traditional finance and startup ecosystems, a combination increasingly valued in corporate venture capital leadership.





SIGNAL FOR DIVERSITY IN VENTURE LEADERSHIP





Kato’s appointment also reflects a broader shift in an industry where women remain underrepresented.





According to data cited by TechCrunch, women account for a relatively small share of leadership roles in venture capital, though representation has gradually improved in recent years.





At Woven Capital, the leadership transition is accompanied by another senior appointment, with Mia Panzer stepping in as chief operating officer—meaning two of the top roles at the firm are now held by women.





With Kato now leading both investment strategy and a key subsidiary, the company is positioning itself to play a more active role in shaping the future of mobility—while also marking a milestone in its leadership evolution.