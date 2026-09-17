Milind Wani joins J Kumar Infraprojects as Chief HR Officer

J Kumar Infraprojects has appointed Milind Gopalrao Wani as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), effective 15 September 2026, according to a regulatory disclosure made by the company under SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations.





The appointment places Wani in the senior management team of the Mumbai-headquartered infrastructure company as it continues to strengthen its leadership structure. The disclosure was communicated to stock exchanges through an intimation signed by Dr Nalin J. Gupta, Managing Director of J Kumar Infraprojects.





Appointment disclosed through regulatory filing





According to the company's filing, the appointment was made in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, along with applicable SEBI circular requirements issued in July 2023 and November 2024.





The company confirmed that Wani will assume the role of CHRO from 15 September 2026 and become part of its senior management personnel.





A leadership transition of this nature reflects the increasing strategic importance of workforce management within large infrastructure and project-led organisations.





Veteran HR professional brings multi-sector experience





J Kumar Infraprojects said Wani brings more than 25 years of professional experience across multiple industries.





His career spans sectors including:





Pharma

Home automation

Ports and dredging

Infrastructure

Textiles

Emergency medical services





The company highlighted his experience in managing large workforces and building teams across multiple geographies.





Prior to joining J Kumar Infraprojects, Wani was associated with Sumeet-SSG Ltd in Pune.





Educational and professional background





According to the company's disclosure, Wani holds:





A Master in Labour Studies from the Maharashtra Institute of Labour Studies

from the Maharashtra Institute of Labour Studies A Post Graduate Certificate in Human Resource Management (PGCHRM) from Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Jamshedpur





His background combines academic training in labour relations and human resource management with leadership experience across diverse industries.





Focus on people leadership





While the company did not outline specific priorities for the new CHRO, it stated that Wani has significant expertise in leading large employee populations and managing cross-functional, geographically distributed teams.





The appointment comes as infrastructure companies continue to navigate workforce planning, project talent requirements and organisational capability building across large-scale operations.