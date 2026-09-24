MiPhi Semiconductors appoints Intel’s Nupur Shrivastava as CHRO

MiPhi Semiconductors, the joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Electronics, has appointed Nupur Shrivastava as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), strengthening its leadership team as it scales operations and builds capabilities across India’s memory, storage and AI infrastructure market.





The appointment comes as MiPhi deepens its focus on developing next-generation memory technology capabilities in India and expands its organisational foundation to support future growth.





Veteran technology HR leader joins MiPhi





Shrivastava brings more than two decades of experience across global technology companies, including Intel, Arm, Nokia and Honeywell. Throughout her career, she has worked closely with business and executive leadership teams on organisational design, leadership development, succession planning, talent strategy, large-scale transformation and M&A integration.





Most recently, she served as Head of People and HR Senior Director for Intel India and APAC, where she led people strategy across a regional footprint spanning more than 10 countries. Her responsibilities covered multiple functions, including engineering, product, foundry, sales and corporate operations.





A senior leadership appointment such as this reflects the growing importance of talent strategy in highly specialised technology and semiconductor businesses.





Focus on organisational growth and leadership capability





According to the company, Shrivastava will lead MiPhi’s people and organisational strategy, with responsibility for:





Building leadership capability across the organisation

Strengthening talent acquisition and development efforts

Shaping organisational culture

Supporting workforce growth and scalability

Creating the organisational foundation for the company’s next phase of expansion





Welcoming her to the leadership team, Rahul Sharma, Co-founder of MiPhi Semiconductors, said the company views people and culture as being as critical as technology and product development in achieving its long-term ambitions.





Sharma said Shrivastava’s experience working with leading global technology organisations would help MiPhi attract talent, develop leaders and build a high-performing organisation as the business grows.





Supporting India’s semiconductor ambitions





Shrivastava said the opportunity to join MiPhi was driven by the chance to help shape both the organisation and its culture during a period of growth.





She noted that building a successful business and creating a strong workplace environment must progress together, adding that she looks forward to contributing to the company’s next stage of development.





Key highlights from her background include:





More than 20 years of HR leadership experience

Leadership roles across Intel, Arm, Nokia and Honeywell

Experience in organisational transformation and talent strategy

Regional HR leadership across APAC markets

Recognition on the Global Power List of Women HR Leaders





Leadership investment for the next phase





Founded as a joint venture between Micromax Informatics and Phison Electronics, MiPhi Semiconductors is focused on building India's next-generation memory technology capabilities. The company operates in the memory, storage and AI infrastructure segment, an area attracting increasing investment as India seeks to strengthen its semiconductor ecosystem.





The appointment of Shrivastava signals MiPhi’s continued investment in leadership, talent and organisational capability as it expands its presence and prepares for its next phase of growth.