Multidots announces Kalyana Krishna’s appointment as HR director

Multidots has appointed Kalyana Krishna as Director of Human Resources (HR), bringing an experienced HR professional into the company’s leadership team as it focuses on strengthening people processes and employee development.





Krishna brings more than 15 years of experience across human resources, including people strategy, business partnering, organisational transformation, employee relations and HR operations. His professional experience spans organisations such as UST, EY and Flipkart.

The appointment was announced by Multidots on LinkedIn, where the company highlighted his experience and his expected contribution to its people processes.





Krishna brings experience across HR functions





Krishna’s professional background covers several areas of human resources, with an emphasis on aligning people strategies with business requirements and supporting organisational change.





His experience includes:





People strategy and business partnering: Aligning HR priorities with organisational requirements.

Organisational transformation: Supporting people and business changes.

Employee relations: Managing employee-related matters within the HR function.

HR operations: Working across core human resources processes.





His experience across these functions provides the background for his new responsibilities at Multidots. The company has not disclosed details of his previous designations at UST, EY or Flipkart.





Focus on people processes and employee development





In his new role, Krishna will work towards strengthening Multidots’ people processes and supporting employee development. His responsibilities will also include contributing to improvements in the overall employee experience.





The appointment comes as the company looks to build and strengthen its HR practices. However, Multidots has not provided further details about specific initiatives Krishna will lead or changes planned under his leadership.