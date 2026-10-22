Nandini Matiyani elevated to Group CHRO at Strides after leading global HR

Nandini Matiyani has been elevated to Group Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Strides, following her tenure as Executive Vice President and Global HR Head at the pharmaceutical company. Her expanded responsibilities cover global HR leadership across India, the US, the UK, Europe, Africa, the Middle East and other regulated international markets.





A broader mandate across global markets





In her new role, Matiyani will lead the company’s global human resources function, with a remit spanning organisational capability, leadership effectiveness, culture transformation and talent strategy. Her responsibilities also include workforce readiness and employee experience.





The appointment builds on her previous role at Strides, where she supported the organisation’s global people agenda as EVP and Global HR Head. Her experience across international businesses includes work in talent management, organisational transformation and HR innovation.





According to the appointment details provided, her priorities include:





Talent strategy and workforce readiness across international markets.

Leadership effectiveness and organisational capability to support business requirements.

Culture transformation and employee experience across the workforce.

AI-ready organisational practices as part of the company’s people agenda.





Experience across technology and pharmaceutical businesses





Before joining Strides, Matiyani served as Vice President, People and Culture at RateGain, leading the People and Culture function for the APMEA region and the corporate HR function.





Her responsibilities at RateGain included competency framework development, AI-enabled HR practices, employer branding, workforce planning, organisational design, succession planning and culture transformation.





Earlier, she spent more than seven years at Wipro Limited as Vice President and Global HR Business Partner. She led HR across major technology, infrastructure services, media and telecommunications business units.





Matiyani also served as Vice President and Global HR Head at OnMobile Global Limited, where she led the global HR function across more than 30 countries. Her earlier career included senior group HR responsibilities at Wipro.





These roles have given her experience across business partnering, compensation, leadership development, talent management and people operations in geographically diverse organisations.





Strides’ international pharmaceutical operations





Strides Pharma Science, headquartered in Bengaluru, operates across regulated and emerging pharmaceutical markets. The company has a presence in approximately 100 countries and a manufacturing footprint spanning multiple continents.





Its business focuses on developing and manufacturing niche and technically complex pharmaceutical products. Strides is also a major manufacturer of soft gelatin capsules.





Matiyani’s elevation places her at the helm of the company’s global HR function, with responsibility for aligning workforce priorities with its international operations. Further details on specific initiatives, implementation timelines or measurable targets under her expanded remit have not been disclosed in the information provided.