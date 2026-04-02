Nandita Sinha to leave Myntra; Sharon Pais likely to take charge

Nandita Sinha, chief executive of Myntra, is set to step down in the coming weeks, marking a key leadership transition at one of Flipkart’s most profitable businesses. Sharon Pais, currently head of Flipkart Fashion, is likely to succeed her, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Moneycontrol.





Sinha, who has been with the Walmart-owned Flipkart group since 2013, is expected to move on as the company begins finalising her replacement. “Nandita is moving out of the Flipkart group and the company has already begun work on finding her replacement,” a source told Moneycontrol, adding that a decision could be made soon. Flipkart declined to comment on what it described as market speculation.





LEADERSHIP TRANSITION AT A CRITICAL JUNCTURE





The exit comes at a significant moment for the Flipkart group, which is preparing for a long-anticipated initial public offering later this year. Myntra remains a central pillar in that strategy, both in terms of scale and profitability.





Pais, a long-time Myntra executive and former chief business officer, is widely seen as a natural successor. She currently leads Flipkart Fashion and has previously overseen key growth functions within Myntra, positioning her as a continuity candidate during a sensitive transition.

Sinha’s next move remains unclear.





BUSINESS PERFORMANCE AND MARKET POSITION





Bengaluru-based Myntra is widely regarded as India’s largest online fashion platform and one of the most profitable units within the Flipkart ecosystem. The company reported revenue of Rs 6,042.7 crore in FY25 and a profit after tax of Rs 548.3 crore, underscoring its importance to the group.





Through Myntra and Flipkart Fashion, Walmart controls roughly 50 per cent of India’s $21 billion fashion e-commerce market, competing with players such as Amazon Fashion, Reliance’s AJIO, Nykaa Fashion and Meesho.





Sinha took over as CEO of Myntra in 2022 after holding several roles within Flipkart, spanning categories such as furniture, customer engagement, and health and beauty. During her tenure, she was also entrusted with additional responsibility for Flipkart Fashion before handing over that mandate to Pais.





Her exit closes a 13-year stint at the Flipkart group, during which Myntra strengthened its position in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market.





The transition places Pais at the helm of a business that is both mature and strategically vital, particularly as Flipkart sharpens its narrative for public markets.





With competition intensifying and consumer behaviour shifting towards value and speed, the incoming leadership will need to balance growth with profitability—while sustaining Myntra’s edge in a crowded fashion e-commerce landscape.