Nationwide appoints Anusha Danamaraju as HR Director amid India expansion

Nationwide has appointed Anusha Danamaraju as HR Director, a leadership move that comes as the US-based financial services and insurance company expands its footprint in India.





Danamaraju announced the appointment on LinkedIn, describing the role as the start of a new chapter in her professional journey and expressing enthusiasm about contributing to Nationwide's growth plans in the country.





The appointment places her within the company's HR leadership team during a period of organisational expansion in India, where Nationwide is establishing and growing its operations.





Leadership appointment aligns with India growth plans





The appointment comes as Nationwide, which has a 100-year legacy in the US financial services and insurance sector, continues to expand its presence in India.





As HR Director, Danamaraju assumes a senior people leadership position at a time when workforce development and organisational capability building are expected to play an important role in supporting the company's growth ambitions.





According to her LinkedIn announcement, Danamaraju highlighted the opportunity to be part of Nationwide's India journey and referenced the company's longstanding history as a financial services and insurance partner in the US market.





While the company has not disclosed details of her specific responsibilities, priorities or reporting structure, the role positions her within the organisation's leadership framework as its India operations evolve.





Building people capabilities for the next phase





As companies expand into new markets, HR functions often play a central role in talent acquisition, workforce planning and organisational development.





Key details from the announcement include:





Anusha Danamaraju has joined Nationwide as HR Director

has joined Nationwide as The appointment was announced by Danamaraju on LinkedIn

Nationwide is expanding its presence in India

is expanding its presence in India The company has a 100-year legacy in financial services and insurance in the United States

in financial services and insurance in the United States Further details regarding the role's mandate were not disclosed





The development marks another step in Nationwide's efforts to strengthen its presence in India as it builds teams and organisational capabilities to support future growth.





A new professional chapter





Reflecting on the move, Danamaraju described the appointment as an exciting opportunity and said she looked forward to being part of Nationwide's expansion journey in India.





The announcement did not include information about her previous roles, the size of Nationwide's India operations or specific strategic priorities linked to the position. However, her appointment comes at a significant stage in the company's market expansion efforts.





As Nationwide continues to establish and scale its operations in India, the HR function is expected to remain an important part of supporting workforce growth and organisational development.