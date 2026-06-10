Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet resigns, transition underway

Newgen Software Technologies has announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer, Virender Jeet, marking a significant leadership change at the enterprise software company.





According to a regulatory filing submitted to stock exchanges, Jeet tendered his resignation on 9 June 2026, citing personal and professional reasons. The resignation has been accepted by the company's Board of Directors and will take effect from the close of business hours on 31 August 2026.





The company said it would complete all necessary statutory and regulatory requirements related to the leadership transition.





Board accepts resignation





The development was disclosed through a filing made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





In his resignation communication, Jeet informed the Board of his decision to step down and requested formal acknowledgement of the cessation of his responsibilities and authority as Chief Executive Officer from the effective date.





The company disclosed the following timeline:





Date of resignation submission: 9 June 2026

Time of occurrence: 8:45 AM IST

Effective date of cessation: 31 August 2026

Reason cited: Personal and professional reasons





The Board accepted the resignation and initiated the process required under applicable regulatory guidelines.





Commitment to a structured handover





In his communication to the Board, Jeet stated that he would support an orderly and efficient transition of responsibilities before his departure.





He also confirmed that he would provide reasonable cooperation during the handover period and return all company property, documents, records and data in his possession.





The filing noted that Jeet would continue to remain bound by post-employment obligations, including requirements related to confidentiality, fiduciary responsibilities and compliance with applicable laws.





Regulatory process underway





Newgen Software said the disclosure was made in accordance with applicable SEBI regulations and circulars governing corporate disclosures and management changes.





The company confirmed that all procedural actions and regulatory filings associated with the resignation would be completed as required.





The filing was signed by Aman Mourya, Company Secretary and Head Legal, on behalf of Newgen Software Technologies Limited.





Leadership transition begins





While the company has confirmed the CEO's departure timeline, it has not announced a successor as part of the disclosure.





Leadership transitions at publicly listed companies are closely watched by investors, employees and customers, particularly when they involve chief executive positions. Newgen Software's filing indicates that the company intends to manage the process through a structured handover period extending until the end of August.





With nearly three months before the effective date of resignation, the company has time to execute transition plans and complete governance requirements while maintaining business continuity.





As the transition progresses, attention is likely to turn to Newgen Software's leadership succession plans and the steps the company takes to ensure continuity following Jeet's departure.