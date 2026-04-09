Nikhil Sharma appointed chief people officer at Garware Hi-Tech Films

Garware Hi-Tech Films has appointed Nikhil Sharma as chief people officer, strengthening its senior management team as it sharpens focus on human resources and organisational strategy.





According to ScanX, the company’s board approved the appointment through a circular resolution on April 8, with the move taking effect from April 9. The appointment has been classified under senior management personnel and disclosed to stock exchanges in line with regulatory requirements.





Appointment disclosed under SEBI rules





The company informed both BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India of the development under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, ScanX reported.





The disclosure formalises Sharma’s entry into a key leadership role overseeing human resources and administration functions.





Garware Hi-Tech Films said the appointment complies with the latest SEBI master circular dated January 30, 2026. The filing was signed by company secretary Awaneesh Srivastava.





Experienced HR leader joins senior team





Sharma brings around 18 years of experience in human resources across manufacturing and industrial sectors. He holds an MBA in human resources and a B.Tech in electronics and communication engineering.





His experience spans strategic HR leadership, talent management, organisation design, and HR transformation, alongside areas such as compensation and benefits, compliance, employee relations, and HR process digitisation.





Context of recent leadership change





The appointment follows a recent senior management change at the company. ScanX earlier reported that Yogesh Chavan resigned as president – corporate HR, effective April 7, citing career growth opportunities.





The back-to-back developments signal a transition in the company’s HR leadership, with Sharma now set to lead the function at a senior level.





Focus on HR and organisational priorities





In his new role, Sharma will be responsible for leading Garware Hi-Tech Films’ human resources and administration functions, as outlined in his letter of appointment, according to ScanX.





The move comes as companies across manufacturing sectors increasingly prioritise HR transformation and digitisation to improve operational efficiency and workforce management.





Garware Hi-Tech Films’ latest leadership appointment underscores its intent to strengthen internal capabilities, with the impact of the transition likely to be reflected in its organisational strategy over the coming quarters.