NLB Services appoints Dr Varun Sachdeva as CEO, India business

NLB Services has appointed Dr Varun Sachdeva as Chief Executive Officer, India Business, effective October 2026. He previously served as the company’s APAC Head, overseeing business development, sales and delivery operations.





In his new role, Sachdeva will focus on expanding the company’s business across recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), staffing, global capability centres (GCCs) and managed services. His responsibilities include business growth and broadening service capabilities for clients.





Sachdeva brings over two decades of experience





Sachdeva has more than 20 years of experience across talent acquisition, staffing, recruitment operations, business development and outsourcing services. He joined NLB Services in 2019 and served as APAC Head before taking up the India leadership position.





During his tenure, he has led teams across India and the US, developed digital RPO and human resources outsourcing (HRO) services, and expanded recruitment capabilities across sectors.





His earlier roles include leadership positions at several recruitment and workforce services companies:





Reqroute, Inc.: Business Leader for talent acquisition, staffing, recruitment and HRO services.

Randstad India: Senior Vice President and Country Head for RPO and managed service provider (MSP) operations, overseeing recruitment, client relationships and business development.

Accenture: Associate Vice President for Global Talent Acquisition, handling global recruitment and outsourcing operations.

TSI: Vice President for Talent Acquisition.

Amtex Systems: Deputy General Manager for Talent Acquisition.





Focus on workforce solutions and service expansion





Sachdeva’s responsibilities at NLB Services span business development, recruitment delivery and workforce solutions. The company’s stated focus areas for his new role include RPO, staffing, GCCs and managed services.





His experience covers technology recruitment, talent management, client management and recruitment operations. The appointment places these areas within his remit as he takes charge of the company’s India business.





Academic background





Sachdeva holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mathematics from Hansraj College. He has also pursued Leadership and Strategic Management at the Jack Welch Management Institute and Inspirational Leadership through Harvard Business School Executive Education.





About NLB Services





NLB Services is a global workforce solutions and technology services company offering recruitment process outsourcing, staffing, global capability centre support and managed services. It works with organisations on talent requirements and recruitment operations across markets and industries.