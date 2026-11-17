While leadership uncertainty continues at Nvidia, a growing campaign to bring back co-founder Jensen Huang has drawn support from employees, investors and prominent technology executives. The backing comes amid renewed attention to the company's employment practices, stock rewards and workplace culture.





Nvidia has largely avoided large-scale layoffs since the 2008 global financial crisis, even as several technology companies have reduced their workforces. Its approach to employee retention, combined with stock-based compensation and extensive investment in artificial intelligence tools, has helped shape its workplace reputation.





According to South Korea's Seoul Economic Daily, the company's last significant workforce reduction took place during the 2008 financial crisis. The newspaper reported that Nvidia subsequently expanded its workforce rather than pursuing major layoffs.





The company's employment record has now become an important part of the conversation surrounding Huang's departure and the support for his return.





A workforce policy shaped by an early crisis





Nvidia's employment philosophy dates back to an early financial crisis in 1996, when the company struggled following problems with its first product.





According to Seoul Economic Daily, Nvidia reduced its workforce from approximately 100 employees to around 40 during the period. The company subsequently established a principle against workforce reductions, according to an Nvidia representative quoted by the newspaper.





However, the company did reduce its workforce again during the 2008 global financial crisis. The newspaper reported that the cuts affected approximately 6.5% of employees, amounting to several hundred people.





An industry source quoted in the report described 2008 as the last meaningful round of layoffs, although smaller organisational changes may have taken place subsequently.





Nvidia's expansion into graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence eventually created business conditions in which the company could continue growing its workforce.





Stock rewards have strengthened employee loyalty





Job security is only one part of Nvidia's employee value proposition. Its stock-based compensation programme has also become an important component of employee rewards.





According to Seoul Economic Daily, Nvidia offers restricted stock units (RSUs) across different employee levels, including new recruits and senior engineers. Employees generally receive these awards alongside their regular salaries.





RSUs typically vest over four years, allowing employees to receive their allocated shares in instalments while continuing their employment. Nvidia also operates an Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP), enabling employees to purchase company shares at discounted prices using a portion of their salaries.





The company's share-price appreciation has increased the value of these awards considerably for some long-serving employees.





An industry source cited by Seoul Economic Daily described a mid-level Nvidia engineer whose accumulated stock holdings had reached several million dollars. This example illustrates the potential financial benefits of equity compensation, although individual outcomes vary with grant sizes, vesting schedules and share prices.





AI access and employee benefits add to the appeal





Nvidia's workplace culture also reflects its approach to artificial intelligence adoption. Chief executive Huang has encouraged employees to use AI tools extensively to improve productivity.





In a recent interview cited by Seoul Economic Daily, Huang suggested an engineer earning US$500,000 annually should use at least US$250,000 worth of AI tokens each year. His comments highlighted the company's willingness to invest substantially in employee access to AI tools.





This approach contrasts with cost-control measures at some other technology companies, where management has sought tighter oversight of internal AI spending.





The newspaper also reported strong employee admiration for Huang, citing a university professor who interacted with Nvidia employees at an international business summit. The professor said he had not encountered employees speaking negatively about the chief executive during those interactions.





Such accounts offer a perspective on Nvidia's internal culture, although they do not represent a formal survey of its entire workforce.





Employees and technology leaders rally behind Huang





The employee loyalty surrounding Nvidia has become more visible following Huang's resignation on 12 November 2026.





The online campaign titled 'Stand With Jensen' had attracted more than 180,200 signatures by 16 November. Its supporters include people identifying themselves as current and former Nvidia employees, shareholders and other industry participants.





The campaign has also attracted prominent technology figures:





Elon Musk , chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, publicly supported the petition.

Tim Sweeney , chief executive of Epic Games, also called for Huang's return.

Amjad Masad , chief executive of Replit, appeared among the campaign's supporters.

Donald Trump, US President, said he would not object to Huang returning as Nvidia's chief executive.





The petition asks Nvidia's board to reinstate Huang while an independent investigation establishes the facts surrounding his departure. It also raises concerns about the process followed before the leadership change.





However, the campaign's employee support figures require qualification. Reuters reported that thousands of signatories identified themselves as Nvidia employees, while the petition website acknowledged that professional affiliations were self-reported and independently unverified.





Separately, WIRED reported that an internal Nvidia suggestion-box post seeking employee views on Huang's future attracted more than 1,600 comments. Most comments reviewed by the publication supported his reinstatement.





Nvidia's board faces a different set of considerations





Despite the growing campaign, Huang's return is far from certain. Reuters reported on 16 November, citing three people familiar with the matter, that Nvidia's board was not considering reinstating him.





The company accepted Huang's resignation with immediate effect on 11 November, according to its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It appointed chief financial officer Colette Kress as interim chief executive while beginning the search for a permanent successor.





The leadership change followed reports concerning Huang's personal relationships, including allegations involving a businesswoman suspected by US intelligence agencies of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations remain subject to investigation, and Nvidia has not established that company information or national security was compromised.





The board must now consider corporate governance, the findings of the investigation and the company's leadership requirements. Employee loyalty and shareholder support form part of the wider debate, but neither automatically determines the board's decision.





What Nvidia's employee loyalty reveals about its workplace model





Nvidia's experience highlights how employment security, equity compensation and access to advanced technology can influence employee relationships with an organisation. Its workforce policies have become particularly relevant as technology companies reconsider hiring, retention and productivity.





For employees, the potential financial value of stock awards and the opportunity to participate in a company's growth can create incentives beyond regular salaries. Meanwhile, a record of avoiding major layoffs can strengthen perceptions of employment stability.





Huang's leadership transition has brought these factors into sharper focus, with employees and industry figures publicly expressing support for his return. Whether the board changes its position remains uncertain, but the response demonstrates the influence of workplace culture during a major corporate leadership crisis.