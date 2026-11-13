Noel Tata steps down as Tata International chairman, T V Narendran takes over

Tata International has appointed T V Narendran as its new chairman, with Noel Tata moving to the position of chairman emeritus, effective November 12, 2026. The appointments mark a leadership transition at the Tata Group's trading and distribution business, following Noel Tata's decision to step down from six group company boards.





The company approved both appointments on Thursday, according to a report by Business Standard. Narendran said he looked forward to building a strong foundation and legacy for the organisation, with a focus on sustainable growth, stronger capabilities and stakeholder interests.





Noel Tata, meanwhile, said the company had built a strong legacy through enterprise, resilience and partnerships. He thanked employees for their commitment and contributions, and wished them well for the years ahead.





Noel Tata exits six Tata Group boards





The transition at Tata International coincides with Noel Tata stepping down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies after turning 70. The changes, effective November 12, follow the conglomerate's mandatory retirement policy for non-executive directors.





The companies affected are:





Trent

Voltas

Tata Investment Corporation

Tata Steel

Titan Company

Tata International





Despite leaving these board positions, Noel Tata will continue as chairman of Tata Trusts. He will also remain a Tata Trusts nominee director on the board of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.





Narendran takes charge at a global business





Tata International operates across trading, distribution and manufacturing, with offices and subsidiaries in more than 29 countries. The company employs over 8,000 people and reported worldwide revenue of $3.77 billion in FY25.





Its operations span 10 business verticals, supported by sourcing and marketing capabilities across international markets. The company also has manufacturing operations in select businesses.





Narendran said his priorities as chairman would include pursuing sustainable growth, strengthening organisational capabilities and serving the interests of stakeholders.





What the leadership transition means





The appointments place Narendran at the helm of Tata International as Noel Tata moves into an emeritus role. The wider board changes also reflect the Tata Group's retirement policy for non-executive directors.





Narendran's stated priorities will guide his focus at the company, while Noel Tata retains his leadership responsibilities at Tata Trusts and his board position at Tata Sons.