Noel Tata to step down from Trent, Voltas, Tata Steel and other boards on November 12

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, is set to step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on November 12, when he turns 70, in line with the group’s retirement policy for non-executive directors. He will continue as a Tata Trusts nominee director on the board of Tata Sons, the conglomerate’s holding company.





The transition comes as the group faces heightened scrutiny over board appointments, retirement norms and the proposed reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.





Which Tata Group boards will Noel Tata leave?





Noel Tata holds leadership positions across several Tata Group businesses, including retail, steel, consumer-facing operations and international businesses. His impending departure affects six major operating-company boards.





His current roles include:

Trent: Non-executive chairman.

Voltas: Non-executive chairman.

Tata Investment Corporation: Non-executive chairman.

Tata International: Non-executive chairman.

Tata International West Asia DMCC: Chairman.

Tata Steel: Non-executive vice-chairman.

Titan Company: Non-executive vice-chairman.





Noel Tata is a director of Inditex Trent Retail India Private Limited, a joint venture associated with Spanish fashion retailer Inditex. He is also associated with Trent Hypermarket, the Tata-Trent and Tesco joint venture operating Star Bazaar and Star Daily stores.





The transition arrangements for his other directorships had not been established at the time of Moneycontrol’s report. The succession process will be important for the companies where he holds chairmanships or vice-chairmanships.





Why November 12 matters





The date coincides with Noel Tata turning 70, the retirement threshold for non-executive, non-independent directors under the Tata Group’s governance framework.





The group’s reported norms distinguish between executive and non-executive directors. Executive directors ordinarily retire at 65, while non-executive, non-independent directors retire at 70. Independent directors are subject to a separate threshold.





Noel Tata’s continued presence on the Tata Sons board reflects the distinction between his positions at operating companies and his role as a nominee of Tata Trusts at the holding company.





Tata Trusts collectively owns around 66% of Tata Sons, according to Moneycontrol. As chairman of the trusts, Noel Tata occupies an influential position in the group’s ownership and governance structure.





Tata Sons leadership dispute adds to scrutiny





Noel Tata’s planned board exits come amid a dispute over N Chandrasekaran’s proposed third term as executive chairman of Tata Sons.





Moneycontrol reported that the Tata Sons board approved Chandrasekaran’s reappointment for five years from February 21, 2027, at a meeting on September 17. Noel Tata opposed the decision, while fellow Tata Trusts nominee director Venu Srinivasan supported it.





Tata Trusts subsequently challenged the validity of the resolution, citing provisions in Tata Sons’ Articles of Association concerning the approval required from trust-nominated directors. Tata Sons maintained that the board had approved the reappointment by a majority vote.





In a letter dated October 26, Noel Tata renewed his objections and sought meeting records, voting details and audio-video recordings, according to Moneycontrol. He also raised questions about the selection process and potential conflicts of interest. These concerns remain part of the governance dispute and are not established findings of wrongdoing.





The disagreement has also extended to the proposed listing of Tata Sons. Tata Trusts has opposed a listing, while the holding company faces regulatory considerations linked to its classification as an upper-layer non-banking financial company by the Reserve Bank of India.





What happens next for the Tata Group?





Noel Tata’s departure from the six operating-company boards will bring succession decisions into focus at businesses including Trent, Voltas, Tata International and Tata Investment Corporation. The corresponding leadership arrangements will determine how these companies manage the transition.





His continued role as a Tata Trusts nominee on Tata Sons’ board means the November exits will not end his participation in the holding company’s governance. The distinction between operating-company retirement rules and shareholder representation will remain central to understanding the change.





The transition also comes as the group navigates questions over Chandrasekaran’s reappointment, board procedures and Tata Sons’ future structure. The outcomes of these matters will shape the next phase of governance at one of India’s largest business conglomerates.