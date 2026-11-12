Nvidia's boardroom may be preparing its biggest reboot yet: Jensen Huang's exit

Nvidia’s board is reportedly preparing to remove Jensen Huang as chief executive, putting the leadership of the world’s most influential artificial intelligence chipmaker under unprecedented pressure. The development follows reports of two extramarital relationships involving Huang, including one with a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese espionage.





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According to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, Nvidia’s board was preparing to meet as soon as Wednesday, November 11, to determine Huang’s future. The report sent the company’s shares down more than 8% in after-hours trading, reversing gains made during the regular session.





The reported move marks a sharp escalation from the board’s earlier public position. Nvidia has not announced Huang’s removal, and the reported discussions should not be treated as confirmation of a final decision.





A leadership crisis reaches the boardroom





The latest developments follow an investigation launched by Nvidia’s independent directors after reports raised questions about Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang, a Singapore-based businesswoman whom US intelligence officials reportedly suspect of having links to China’s Ministry of State Security.





On November 8, Nvidia said its board was initiating an independent investigation into reports that its founder and chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. The company said a committee of independent directors would oversee the review with assistance from external counsel.





The board also said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia’s confidential information had been compromised. It added that Huang supported the review and had committed to cooperating.





On November 10, the independent directors confirmed that they had retained Joon H. Kim, a former acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York, and law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct the investigation.





The reported plan to consider Huang’s removal comes amid this ongoing review. Reuters said it could not independently verify The Wall Street Journal’s report that the board was preparing to oust him.





Second relationship report adds to pressure





The boardroom developments came shortly after The New York Times reported that Huang had an alleged extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of healthcare.





The newspaper cited five people who had worked at the company. According to its report, Huang and Powell were seen being affectionate at a hotel in San Jose, California, during an event in March.





Powell has led Nvidia’s healthcare business since 2017. The division works on computing, AI and visualisation platforms used in areas including medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics.





CNBC reported that Nvidia and Powell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The allegations have not been independently established.





The report followed Huang’s message to Nvidia employees acknowledging that he had been unfaithful to his wife. He apologised to his family and said his actions had hurt his wife and children.





Nvidia shares slide as investors assess leadership uncertainty





Investors reacted sharply to the possibility of a change at the top of the company. Nvidia shares closed Wednesday’s regular session at $173.73, up 2.87%, before falling to $159.59 in after-hours trading, according to market data cited by Reuters.





The stock’s decline adds to pressure that had already built around the company amid concerns about the sustainability of spending on AI infrastructure.





Nvidia has been a major beneficiary of the AI boom, supplying graphics processing units and other technology used to train and operate large AI models. Huang, who co-founded the company in 1993, has become closely associated with its growth and its position in the global semiconductor industry.





His potential departure would therefore carry implications beyond an ordinary leadership transition. Analysts cited by Reuters said an immediate removal could be challenging because Nvidia does not have an obvious succession plan.





The company’s scale also raises the stakes for investors. Reuters reported that Nvidia was valued at around $4 trillion, making uncertainty over its chief executive a significant corporate governance issue.





What happens next for Nvidia?





The immediate question is whether Nvidia’s board will act on the reported plans or wait for the independent investigation to progress. The company has not confirmed that it intends to remove Huang, and no final board decision has been publicly announced in the reports available.





The outcome could test how the board balances executive accountability, national security concerns and continuity at a company central to the global AI supply chain.





For now, Nvidia faces two closely watched developments: the findings of its independent investigation and the board’s decision on Huang’s leadership. Both could shape investor confidence in the company as it prepares for its next phase of AI growth.