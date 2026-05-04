ONGC names Director HR Manish Patil to hold additional charge of Director Finance

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has assigned its Director (Human Resources), Manish Patil, the additional charge of Director (Finance) for a period of three months, following the retirement of the incumbent finance head.





The development, disclosed in a regulatory filing cited by PSU Watch, comes after the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas approved the interim arrangement to ensure continuity in the company’s financial operations.





Interim leadership move after finance head exits





The additional charge takes effect from May 1, 2026, and will remain in place for three months or until a full-time Director (Finance) is appointed, whichever is earlier.





The move follows the superannuation of Vivek Tongaonkar, who retired after a 39-year career in the company’s finance division.





According to the regulatory filing, the ministry conveyed its approval through an official communication dated April 30, 2026, authorising Patil to take on the dual role.





The appointment ensures that ONGC’s financial decision-making structure remains operational during the leadership transition.





Key details of the arrangement





Additional charge assigned to Director (HR) Manish Patil

Effective from May 1, 2026

Valid for three months or until a new Director (Finance) is appointed

Approved by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Disclosed under Regulation 30 of SEBI listing norms





The filing was submitted to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, in line with regulatory requirements.





Dual role reflects continuity focus





Patil will continue to hold his existing responsibilities as Director (Human Resources) while overseeing the finance function.





This dual role is aimed at maintaining stability in a critical function for the company, particularly in areas such as capital allocation, financial planning, and compliance.





Such interim arrangements are common in public sector undertakings to bridge leadership gaps without disrupting operations.





Professional background of Manish Patil





Patil brings a mix of operational and managerial experience to the additional role.





His academic and professional credentials include:





Mechanical engineering degree from Government Engineering College, Raipur

Executive MBA from the University of Ljubljana

Advanced diploma in cyber laws from Government Law College

Postgraduate diploma in human resources management





He has held roles across ONGC and Indian Oil Corporation Limited, gaining experience in multiple functions including operations and human resources. He was appointed Director (HR) at ONGC in May 2023.





The leadership change comes at a time when ONGC continues to play a central role in India’s energy sector, with responsibilities spanning exploration, production, and partnerships across the hydrocarbon value chain.





While the company has not indicated a timeline for appointing a permanent Director (Finance), the interim structure provides continuity in governance and financial oversight.





The appointment underscores the importance of maintaining leadership stability in key functions during transitions within large public sector enterprises.