P&G promotes Ratul Ghosh to lead HR operations in Japan

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has appointed Ratul Ghosh as Vice President-Human Resources, Japan, marking a significant leadership move within the consumer goods giant's global HR organisation.





The appointment follows nearly 19 years of service at P&G, during which Ghosh held a series of leadership roles spanning talent management, employee relations, business partnering and workforce strategy across multiple geographies. In his new position, he will oversee the company's HR operations in Japan, one of P&G's largest international markets.





The promotion reflects P&G's continued emphasis on developing leadership talent from within its global organisation while leveraging executives with cross-market experience.





A career built across global HR leadership roles





Before taking up the Japan leadership role, Ghosh served as Senior Regional Director-HR for Pampers and the Marketing Function across Asia, the Middle East and Africa (AMEA).





In that role, he led talent development and staffing initiatives for more than 650 marketers across over 20 countries and worked directly with the regional business leadership team.

His earlier assignments covered a wide spectrum of HR responsibilities and organisational scales.





Key positions held by Ghosh at P&G include:





Senior Director-HR (CHRO), Korea

Regional Employee Relations Head, Asia Middle East Africa

Associate Director-HR, Global SK-II Beauty Care, Japan

Global HR Lead, R&D Grooming, United States

Country HR Head, Supply Chain, India and Egypt

Regional Talent Practice Head, Japan and Korea

Country Talent Practice Head, India

Plant Human Resources Head, Bhopal





According to information shared about his career progression, he previously managed HR functions supporting more than 18,000 employees across 40 markets while serving as CHRO for Korea and Regional Employee Relations Head for the AMEA region.





Experience across talent, operations and business transformation





Ghosh's career trajectory combines regional talent leadership with operational HR responsibilities across manufacturing, supply chain, research and development, marketing and business units.





His experience spans mature and emerging markets, providing exposure to varied workforce environments and organisational structures.





One notable aspect of his career has been his work across multiple regions, including India, Japan, Korea, Egypt and the United States, enabling him to lead HR initiatives across culturally diverse teams and business functions.





His previous role with SK-II Beauty Care in Japan also gives him direct experience within the Japanese market before assuming responsibility for the country's broader HR function.





Internal mobility remains central to leadership development





The appointment highlights how multinational organisations continue to use internal mobility and long-term leadership development to fill senior executive positions.





Over nearly two decades, Ghosh has moved through plant-level HR, country leadership, regional talent management and global functional roles before reaching one of the company's most senior HR positions in Japan.





A leader with experience across talent strategy, employee relations and business partnering brings a broad perspective to workforce management in increasingly complex global markets.





About P&G





Founded more than 185 years ago, Procter & Gamble has evolved from a soap and candle maker into one of the world's largest consumer goods companies.





The company operates in approximately 70 countries and owns a portfolio of global brands including:





Always

Braun

Charmin

Fairy

Febreze

Gillette

Head & Shoulders

Oral-B

Pampers

Pantene

Tide

Vicks





P&G continues to invest in talent development and leadership succession across its global operations as it supports growth across consumer categories and markets.



With responsibility for HR operations in Japan, Ratul Ghosh now steps into a role that places him at the centre of workforce strategy for one of P&G's most important international businesses. His appointment adds another chapter to a career built across multiple markets, functions and leadership levels within the company.