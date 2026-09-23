PepsiCo India CHRO Pavitra Singh joins Burma Burma board

Pavitra Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer and Vice President at PepsiCo India and South Asia, has joined the board of Burma Burma Restaurant & Tea Room. Her extensive experience in people and organisational transformation will support the restaurant chain as it expands its business and workforce.





The company has not disclosed the date of Singh's appointment or the specific responsibilities of her board role.





Singh brings more than 24 years of experience spanning human resources, talent management, organisational transformation, business strategy and engineering-led industries. Her appointment comes as Burma Burma grows its frontline and corporate teams alongside its broader business expansion.





Singh spent more than 13 years at PepsiCo, holding a series of leadership roles across talent and human resources before being appointed CHRO and Vice President, PepsiCo India and South Asia in October 2019.





In the role at PepsiCo India, she led the people agenda across the region, overseeing talent strategy, capability development and organisational effectiveness initiatives.





Singh has also worked on recruitment strategy, leadership pipelines, workforce planning and employer branding initiatives.





Singh currently serves on the SHRM Advisory Council and previously held an independent director position at SPML Infra.





With experience spanning large-scale workforce strategy, organisational change and leadership development, Singh adds a people-focused perspective to Burma Burma's next phase of growth.