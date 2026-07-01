PepsiCo promotes Swathi Pasumarti to Director, Total Rewards

PepsiCo has promoted Swathi Pasumarti to Director, Total Rewards for its India Business Unit (BU) and Global Capability Centers (GCCs), expanding her leadership responsibilities within the company's people function.





The promotion follows nearly seven years with PepsiCo, where Pasumarti has led total rewards strategy and transformation initiatives. In her new role, she will oversee rewards strategy for the India business and Global Capability Centers while continuing to shape compensation, benefits and employee wellbeing programmes.





Expanded role within PepsiCo





According to her updated LinkedIn profile, Pasumarti assumed the role of Director, Total Rewards - India BU and Global Capability Centers in June 2026.





The appointment builds on her previous position as Associate Director, Total Rewards (People Function), Strategy and Transformation, a role she held since September 2019.





Her current responsibilities include leading Total Rewards for PepsiCo's India business as well as supporting Global Capability Center hubs, with a focus on developing reward strategies that strengthen employee experience and business outcomes.





Her LinkedIn profile describes her as a Total Rewards strategist focused on attracting, engaging and retaining talent through compensation, benefits and wellness programmes.





More than 15 years in rewards and people strategy





Pasumarti brings over 15 years of experience in compensation, benefits and rewards consulting across multinational organisations. Before joining PepsiCo, she held leadership and consulting roles at:





Deloitte , where she managed Total Rewards for the Technology and Strategy Consulting businesses.

, where she managed Total Rewards for the Technology and Strategy Consulting businesses. Franklin Templeton Investments , leading rewards strategy for operations and technology teams across India, Poland and the United States.

, leading rewards strategy for operations and technology teams across India, Poland and the United States. Mercer, where she worked on compensation consulting, salary surveys and rewards research for the technology sector.





She also completed a summer internship in talent development with Deloitte US India Offices during her MBA.





Building employee experience through rewards





Throughout her career, Pasumarti has specialised in designing reward programmes that support both employee engagement and organisational performance. Her experience spans:





Compensation strategy

Benefits design

Employee wellbeing initiatives

Rewards analytics

Pay-for-performance frameworks

Gender diversity programmes

Global rewards consulting





At PepsiCo, she has also been closely associated with employee wellbeing initiatives. Recent company communications highlighted programmes such as the 2026 Wellness Fair and the launch of pepFlex, PepsiCo India's flexible benefits programme designed to give employees greater choice in supporting their wellbeing.





Strong academic foundation





Pasumarti holds:





An MBA in Human Resources from Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon .

from . A Bachelor of Technology in Earth Sciences from the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad.





During her academic years, she held several leadership positions in student organisations and was recognised as a KVPY Scholar and Indira Gandhi Merit Scholarship awardee.





Supporting the next phase of people strategy





The promotion reflects PepsiCo's continued investment in strengthening its people function as organisations place greater emphasis on employee experience, competitive rewards and wellbeing.





With her expanded mandate, Pasumarti is expected to lead Total Rewards strategy across the India business and Global Capability Centers while supporting programmes that enhance employee value proposition, engagement and long-term talent retention.