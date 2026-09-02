Pizza Hut CEO Aaron Powell resigns after $2.7 billion deal

Pizza Hut Global CEO Aaron Powell has stepped down from his role following the completion of the restaurant chain’s sale, marking a significant leadership transition for one of the world’s largest pizza brands.





According to a regulatory filing by Yum Brands, Powell resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer of Pizza Hut and from his other roles within the company, effective September 1, 2026. The move follows the completion of the sale of Pizza Hut announced earlier by the restaurant operator.





The leadership change comes at a pivotal moment for Pizza Hut as ownership of the business shifts after a major transaction involving assets across multiple international markets.





Leadership transition follows ownership change





Aaron Powell had served as Pizza Hut’s global CEO since 2021, according to his LinkedIn profile. His departure had been signalled earlier in August through a LinkedIn post, where he disclosed plans to leave the role.





Powell also stated that LongRange Capital, the private equity firm involved in acquiring significant Pizza Hut operations, had offered him a continuing role following the transaction.





The resignation became effective on the same day the sale process was completed.





Details of the Pizza Hut transaction





Yum Brands, which also owns KFC and Taco Bell, announced on September 1 that it had completed the sale of Pizza Hut through two separate deals with a combined value of $2.7 billion.





Key details of the transaction include:





Combined transaction value: $2.7 billion

Buyer of Pizza Hut operations in the United States and most international markets: LongRange Capital

Value of the LongRange Capital transaction: $1.5 billion

Excluded market: Mainland China

Effective date of Powell’s resignation: September 1, 2026





The sale covers Pizza Hut's operations across the United States and the rest of the world, excluding mainland China.





Pressure had mounted on the pizza chain





The divestment follows a challenging period for Pizza Hut.





When Yum Brands announced plans to sell the business in June, Reuters reported that the chain had been dealing with persistent demand pressures, intensifying competition in the quick-service restaurant sector and changing consumer spending patterns.





The company had also highlighted broader industry challenges, including the impact of growing adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which have become an increasingly discussed factor affecting food consumption trends across parts of the restaurant industry.





These pressures contributed to the strategic decision to separate Pizza Hut from Yum Brands’ portfolio.





What comes next





Powell’s exit closes a chapter that began in 2021 when he took charge of Pizza Hut’s global operations. With the sale now completed and new ownership structures taking effect, attention will turn to the brand’s next phase under its new investors.





The transition also represents one of the most significant leadership changes in the global restaurant sector this year, as Pizza Hut seeks to reposition itself amid shifting consumer behaviour and intense competition in the fast-food market.