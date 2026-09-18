Practo reshuffles leadership team, appoints Jagnoor Singh as CEO

Practo has unveiled a major leadership restructuring, appointing Jagnoor Singh as Chief Executive Officer while elevating founder Shashank ND Singh to the role of Managing Director and Executive Chairman.





The changes, effective from 1 September 2026, come as the healthcare technology company reports 40% year-on-year growth and more than two and a half years of profitability, positioning the business for its next phase of expansion.





Founder shifts focus to long-term strategy





Under the new structure, Shashank ND Singh will continue to oversee Practo’s vision, product direction and corporate strategy while taking responsibility for long-term innovation, capital allocation, inorganic growth opportunities and corporate development initiatives.





Announcing the transition, Shashank said the company was entering a new stage that requires stronger execution across business verticals while continuing to invest in ideas that could shape healthcare over the coming decade.





The move separates operational leadership from long-term strategic oversight, allowing Practo to sharpen execution while expanding investments in innovation and future technologies.





Jagnoor Singh takes charge of global operations





Jagnoor Singh, who joined Practo as Chief Operating Officer in January 2025, will now lead the company's overall strategy, growth initiatives and operations across international markets.





Before joining Practo, Singh held senior leadership positions at Bharti Airtel, Unacademy and OYO, building experience across telecom and consumer internet sectors.





According to the company, he has played a key role in strengthening execution, driving growth initiatives and supporting expansion into new markets during his tenure as COO.





Speaking on his appointment, Jagnoor said Practo would focus on scaling globally, strengthening its role across the healthcare ecosystem and leveraging artificial intelligence to improve products and healthcare outcomes.





Wider leadership changes announced





Alongside the CEO transition, Practo has promoted several long-serving executives into expanded leadership roles.





Key appointments include:





Siddhartha Nihalani , Co-founder, appointed Chief Operating Officer (B2C) , overseeing consumer-facing businesses.

, Co-founder, appointed , overseeing consumer-facing businesses. Rowel Coelho , previously Head of Monetisation, named Chief Operating Officer (B2B) , responsible for enterprise and corporate operations.

, previously Head of Monetisation, named , responsible for enterprise and corporate operations. Abhinav Lal, Co-founder, appointed Chief Scientist, leading AI research initiatives, research partnerships and future technology development.





The company said Siddhartha Nihalani and Rowel Coelho collectively bring nearly three decades of experience within Practo and have contributed across multiple phases of the company's growth journey.





AI and international growth move into sharper focus





Practo said the leadership expansion aligns with its ambitions to strengthen its global footprint and deepen investment in artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions.





The company recently expanded its consumer platform into the United Arab Emirates and the United States, adding to its existing presence across multiple markets.





According to Practo, its platform currently connects patients with more than 700,000 doctors and healthcare providers and supports healthcare access across 2,400-plus cities globally.

The appointment of Abhinav Lal as Chief Scientist highlights the company's intention to explore advanced AI applications in healthcare and develop new technologies aimed at improving patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.





Building for the next phase





Founded 18 years ago, Practo has evolved from a doctor discovery platform into a broader healthcare technology ecosystem serving consumers, hospitals and clinics. Its hospital management platform, Insta, is used by more than 500 clients across 1,200-plus healthcare facilities globally, according to the company.





With profitability sustained for more than two years and international expansion gaining pace, Practo's latest leadership overhaul signals a renewed focus on execution, research-led innovation and global scale as the company enters its next chapter of growth.