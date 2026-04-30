Rajiv Bajaj to step down from Bajaj Finance board at end of term

Rajiv Bajaj will step down from the board of Bajaj Finance at the end of his current term, after choosing not to seek reappointment, the company said in a regulatory filing.





His tenure as a non-executive director will conclude at the close of the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for July 30, 2026, in line with applicable governance norms.





The development marks a structured transition within one of India’s largest non-banking financial companies, rather than an abrupt change in leadership.





Decision formalised through exchange filing





In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange dated April 29, 2026, Bajaj Finance confirmed that Rajiv Bajaj had expressed his intention to step down and would not offer himself for re-election.





The company stated that he will cease to be a non-executive director at the close of business hours on the day of the AGM.





No specific reason was cited for the decision beyond the completion of his term.





Bajaj Finance also placed on record its appreciation for his contribution during his tenure on the board.





Key details of the transition

Role: Non-executive director, Bajaj Finance

Non-executive director, Bajaj Finance Exit timing: At the conclusion of the AGM on July 30, 2026

At the conclusion of the AGM on July 30, 2026 Decision: Will not seek reappointment

Will not seek reappointment Disclosure: Confirmed through BSE filing dated April 29, 2026

Confirmed through BSE filing dated April 29, 2026 Reason cited: Completion of tenure

The clarity and timing of the announcement indicate a planned and orderly board transition.





Continued role within the Bajaj Group





Rajiv Bajaj will continue in his executive role as managing director of Bajaj Auto, one of the flagship companies within the Bajaj Group.





His association with Bajaj Finance has been part of the broader group structure, where cross-board representation has historically supported alignment across businesses.





The exit from the lender’s board does not indicate a withdrawal from group leadership but reflects a shift in board composition.





Governance structure remains unchanged





Bajaj Finance operates with a largely professional management team and board oversight, a model that has evolved alongside the company’s scale and regulatory expectations.





The departure of a non-executive director under these circumstances is seen as consistent with standard governance practices, particularly where tenure cycles and board refresh considerations apply.





There has been no indication of changes to executive leadership or operational strategy linked to the move.





A routine move with broader implications





While the transition is procedural in nature, it comes at a time when board structures across financial institutions are under greater scrutiny, with an increasing focus on independence, expertise and alignment with regulatory frameworks.





In this context, planned exits and reappointments form part of a broader effort to maintain board effectiveness and continuity.



For Bajaj Finance, the immediate impact is limited to board composition. The company continues to operate within a framework of professional management and established governance systems.





The development underscores a broader pattern across large financial institutions, where leadership continuity at the group level coexists with periodic renewal at the board level.





As the company approaches its AGM, the focus is likely to remain on maintaining governance stability while ensuring that board structures evolve in line with regulatory expectations and business needs.