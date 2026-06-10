Ralph Lauren appoints Tathagat Varma to lead India GCC

Ralph Lauren has appointed Tathagat Varma as Vice President and Head of its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in India, adding an experienced technology leader to oversee its operations in one of the company's key capability hubs.





Varma announced the appointment through a LinkedIn post, confirming that he has taken charge of Ralph Lauren's India GCC, which is based in Bengaluru.





The move comes as multinational companies continue to strengthen their India-based capability centres to support technology, digital transformation and business operations for global markets.





Technology veteran takes charge of Bengaluru centre





In his new role, Varma will lead Ralph Lauren's India GCC as the company continues to build technology and business capabilities in the country.





Announcing the development on LinkedIn, Varma said: "I'm excited to start my new job as Head of Global Capability Centre, India with Ralph Lauren."





He also highlighted Ralph Lauren's global footprint across apparel, accessories, home furnishings and lifestyle products.





The appointment brings a seasoned technology executive into Ralph Lauren's leadership structure in India.





Key details of Varma's appointment include:





Designation: Vice President and Head, Global Capability Centre (India)

Company: Ralph Lauren

Location: Bengaluru

Responsibility: Leading Ralph Lauren's India GCC and supporting the company's technology and business capabilities





Brings experience from Walmart Global Tech





Before joining Ralph Lauren, Varma was associated with Walmart Global Tech, where he served as Global Tech Operations Leader.





His career also includes leadership experience at NerdWallet, adding to a background that spans technology operations and digital business environments.





The appointment reflects the growing importance of experienced technology executives in leading GCCs, which are increasingly taking on strategic responsibilities beyond traditional support functions.





GCCs continue to evolve in India





Global Capability Centres have become an important part of multinational companies' operating models, particularly in sectors such as technology, retail, financial services and consumer products.





Companies are increasingly using these centres to drive innovation, build digital products, support global operations and access specialised talent.





For Ralph Lauren, the India GCC forms part of its broader efforts to strengthen internal capabilities while supporting business functions across international markets.





Leadership move aligns with capability-building focus





Varma's appointment comes at a time when organisations are investing in senior leadership talent to guide the next phase of GCC growth. As centres take on larger technology and business mandates, leadership teams are expected to play a critical role in scaling operations and attracting specialised talent.





With experience spanning global technology operations and digital businesses, Varma will now be tasked with leading Ralph Lauren's India GCC as the company continues to expand its capabilities and strengthen its presence in one of the world's most important talent markets.