Realme India CEO exits as Oppo moves to integrate brand with OnePlus

Realme India CEO Michael Guo has stepped down from his role as the Chinese smartphone brand undergoes a significant restructuring that will see it integrated more closely with OnePlus under Oppo's broader operating framework.





The leadership transition comes as Oppo advances plans to consolidate its smartphone businesses, streamline operations and reduce organisational overlap across brands, according to reporting by Moneycontrol citing multiple people familiar with the matter.





A spokesperson for Realme India confirmed Guo's departure, stating that he had stepped down due to health reasons and thanking him for his contributions to the business during his tenure.

The company also announced that Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme Global, will oversee the India market moving forward.





Leadership change comes amid strategic overhaul





Guo has been closely associated with Realme since its early years and was part of the founding team led by founder Sky Li.





After serving as CEO of Realme Indonesia and Southeast Asia, he took over as India CEO in March 2023 following the departure of Madhav Sheth.





According to Moneycontrol, sources indicated that Guo had also been informally overseeing aspects of OnePlus' India operations in recent months.





His departure coincides with what appears to be one of the most significant organisational shifts in Realme's history.





Realme moves closer to Oppo and OnePlus





Sources cited by Moneycontrol said Realme is expected to gradually transition from operating as a standalone smartphone brand to functioning more like a product series within the broader Oppo ecosystem.





The transformation is expected to gather pace after the Diwali festive season.





The restructuring mirrors changes already introduced in China, where Oppo consolidated OnePlus and Realme under a unified business structure aimed at improving coordination, reducing duplication and optimising resources.





A similar process began in India in 2021 when OnePlus moved closer to Oppo and started operating as a special business unit within the company.





According to sources, Oppo's long-term objective is to manage Oppo, OnePlus and Realme under a single operating structure while maintaining distinct product identities.





Workforce rationalisation underway





The restructuring is also expected to affect employees across multiple functions.





According to sources quoted by Moneycontrol, the consolidation has already triggered workforce rationalisation across marketing, sales, service and administrative teams.





Key developments reported include:





Around 25 employees reportedly resigned from Realme last month

Employee rationalisation is continuing across several functions

Layoffs are expected where duplicate roles exist across brands

The restructuring process could take between 12 and 15 months to complete

Realme had already begun reducing headcount in sales and service functions earlier this year, according to previous Moneycontrol reporting





Sources told the publication that employees performing overlapping responsibilities across Oppo, Realme and OnePlus are likely to be most affected as the businesses become more integrated.





Distribution and product strategy set to evolve





The consolidation extends beyond workforce and leadership structures.





According to people familiar with the matter, existing Realme distributors may be given the option of joining Oppo's distribution network and handling products from both brands.





Sources also suggested that Realme could increasingly operate as a product line within Oppo's broader portfolio, while OnePlus continues to focus on online channels with a more selective product launch strategy.





The changes reflect broader efforts by smartphone manufacturers to improve efficiency amid increasing competitive pressure and evolving supply chain challenges.





A brand built to challenge Xiaomi





Realme was launched in 2018 as a sub-brand of Oppo with the objective of competing directly with Xiaomi's Redmi lineup before later operating as an independent entity under BBK Electronics.





Its structure in India has evolved several times over the past five years.





In 2023, the company established Realme Mobile Telecommunications (India) as a separate legal entity to manage sales and distribution independently rather than operating through Oppo Mobiles India.





The move came amid increased regulatory scrutiny surrounding Oppo's India business.





According to previous investigations by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Oppo's Indian subsidiary has been accused of tax evasion involving customs duty and goods and services tax liabilities. The allegations remain subject to regulatory processes.





Consolidation reflects changing smartphone market dynamics





The latest restructuring highlights how smartphone makers are increasingly prioritising operational efficiency, supply chain resilience and resource optimisation in a highly competitive market.





Industry competition has intensified across price segments, while brands face growing pressure from rivals including Samsung, Vivo, Xiaomi and Apple.





For Oppo, bringing Realme and OnePlus closer together could help simplify decision-making, strengthen distribution networks and improve resource allocation across the group.





As the integration unfolds over the coming year, the leadership transition at Realme may prove to be the first visible sign of a broader transformation that reshapes how the company's smartphone brands operate in one of their most important global markets.