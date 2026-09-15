Reliance MET City appoints Manish Jaiswal as CEO to lead next phase of growth

Reliance MET City, the integrated industrial and urban development initiative of Model Economic Township Limited, has appointed Manish Jaiswal as its new Chief Executive Officer, entrusting him with steering the project's next stage of growth and expansion.





The leadership appointment comes as Reliance MET City continues to develop its industrial, residential and commercial ecosystem in Haryana, with a focus on attracting investments, strengthening partnerships and expanding its development pipeline.





A seasoned real estate executive takes the helm





Jaiswal brings more than two decades of experience across the real estate sector, having worked in areas including business strategy, project development, revenue growth, sales and marketing, land transactions, fundraising and strategic partnerships.





Before joining Reliance MET City, he served as CEO of Eldeco Group, where he led the company's multi-city development platform across North India.





Earlier in his career, Jaiswal was CEO of Tribeca Developers and was associated with the development of Trump-branded real estate projects.





Mandate centred on growth and expansion





In his new role, Jaiswal will oversee the overall business and growth strategy for Reliance MET City.





His responsibilities include:





Leading industrial, residential and commercial development initiatives.

Driving investment and business attraction efforts.

Building strategic partnerships.

Expanding the project's development pipeline.

Supporting long-term business growth objectives.





The appointment places an experienced real estate operator at the centre of one of India's large-scale integrated urban and industrial development projects.





The role combines development execution, investment attraction and strategic expansion, reflecting the increasingly integrated nature of large township projects.





Building on a large-scale development platform





Reliance MET City is spread across 8,250 acres in Jhajjar, Haryana, and has been designed as a master-planned development that combines industrial, residential and commercial infrastructure.





A notable component of the project is its dedicated Japanese Industrial Township, which forms part of the broader industrial ecosystem being developed within the region.





The integrated development model seeks to bring together manufacturing, business, residential and commercial activities within a single planned urban framework.





Academic and professional background





Jaiswal holds:





A Bachelor of Engineering from Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology .

from . An MBA from IIM Calcutta.





His academic credentials complement a career spanning leadership positions across several real estate organisations and large-scale development initiatives.