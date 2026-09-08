Reliance Retail's Kaustubh Joshi joins Indian City Properties as Head HR

Indian City Properties has appointed Kaustubh Joshi as its Head of Human Resources, effective 1 September 2026, strengthening its leadership team as the company focuses on talent, organisational development and workforce capability.





The real estate arm of the Karam Chand Thapar Group said Joshi will lead its people strategy, HR business partnering, employee engagement, talent management and organisation development initiatives.





His appointment comes as organisations across sectors continue to place greater emphasis on leadership capability, workforce planning and employee experience to support long-term business growth.





Moves from Reliance Retail after nearly five years





Joshi joins Indian City Properties from Reliance Retail, where he served as General Manager, Human Resources from October 2021 to August 2026 in Mumbai.





During his tenure, he worked on business partnering, talent management and organisational development interventions. He also contributed to initiatives aimed at securing external certifications for the organisation and engaged with leading management institutes across India to strengthen employer branding efforts.





His experience spans multiple industries, giving him exposure to diverse workforce models, business environments and organisational transformation priorities.





Career spans retail, energy, manufacturing and engineering





With a career extending over 25 years, Joshi has held HR leadership roles across a range of sectors.





Key milestones in his career include:





Reliance Retail : General Manager, Human Resources (2021–2026)

: General Manager, Human Resources (2021–2026) Sterling & Wilson : Head Business HR for Hybrid and Energy Storage business (2018–2021)

: Head Business HR for Hybrid and Energy Storage business (2018–2021) Godrej & Boyce : HR leadership roles across Godrej Prima and the Innovation and Design Centre (2011–2018)

: HR leadership roles across Godrej Prima and the Innovation and Design Centre (2011–2018) Voltas: Multiple HR positions, including a three-year international assignment in Dubai (2001–2010)





At Sterling & Wilson, an associate of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, he focused on workforce management and HR support for projects across the African subcontinent.





At Godrej & Boyce, he worked on business partnering as well as programmes designed to promote innovation and design thinking within the organisation.





Earlier in his career at Voltas, Joshi was involved in HR excellence, business excellence and process improvement initiatives, while also supporting the company's international operations business.





Experience in HR excellence and assessment





Beyond corporate leadership roles, Joshi is a CII-certified senior assessor and has evaluated organisations across industries on the CII-HR Excellence Framework.





His assessment experience includes working with several major public sector enterprises and supporting organisations in strengthening HR practices and people management systems.





Academically, Joshi holds a Master of Labour Laws from the University of Pune, where he was awarded a bronze medal, and a commerce degree from DAV Amritsar.