Ritu Sinha joins HONO as CHRO to support global growth

HONO has appointed Ritu Sinha as its new Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), bringing in a people leader with more than two decades of experience across aviation, enterprise organisations and high-growth startups.





The announcement was made by HONO through a leadership update, where the company said Sinha would play a key role in strengthening its people strategy as the HR technology provider continues its global growth journey.





The appointment comes at a time when HR technology firms are increasingly balancing product innovation with the challenge of building scalable organisational cultures across multiple markets.





Focus on leadership, culture and growth





In announcing the appointment, HONO said technology can drive transformation, but sustainable growth ultimately depends on people and organisational culture.





The company noted that this principle becomes increasingly important as organisations expand across geographies, cultures and different stages of business maturity.





Sinha joins HONO with more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience, having worked across diverse business environments and organisational scales. According to the company, her career has centred on building multicultural teams and workplace cultures designed to support both business performance and employee commitment.





HONO stated that her experience would help reinforce its leadership foundation as the company prepares for its next phase of expansion.





Appointment aligns with organisational priorities





The company indicated that its ambitions extend beyond developing HR technology products and include building an organisation that reflects the workplace principles it promotes to customers.





According to HONO, those priorities include:





Strong leadership capabilities

Meaningful employee experiences

Inclusive workplace culture

An environment that enables employees to perform at their best

Sustainable organisational growth





As HR technology providers expand internationally, leadership teams are increasingly investing in internal people capabilities alongside product development to support workforce growth and cultural consistency across markets.





The appointment reflects a broader industry trend where HR leadership is becoming central to scaling technology businesses across regions and workforce segments.





Bringing experience from multiple sectors





HONO highlighted Sinha's experience across aviation, large enterprises and hypergrowth startup environments as a key factor behind the appointment.





These sectors often require different workforce models, leadership approaches and organisational structures, making cross-industry HR experience particularly valuable during periods of business expansion.





The company said her background in managing multicultural teams and shaping workplace cultures would support its efforts to strengthen employee experience while continuing to grow globally.