SAP extends HR chief Gina Vargiu-Breuer’s contract to 2030 as AI reshapes strategy

SAP has extended the contract of its Chief People Officer Gina Vargiu-Breuer through January 2030, reinforcing leadership continuity as the company reshapes its workforce for an AI-driven future.





The extension, announced on April 10, comes as SAP intensifies efforts to align its talent strategy with its broader shift towards artificial intelligence and cloud-led enterprise transformation, according to SAPinsider.





Leadership continuity amid AI transition





SAP said the decision underscores the importance of stable leadership as it rethinks how it attracts, develops and manages talent in a rapidly evolving technology landscape.





Pekka Ala-Pietilä, chairman of SAP’s supervisory board, said Vargiu-Breuer had “optimised processes in recruitment, development and management,” helping set the course for the company’s long-term success.





He added that the board was confident she would continue to advance SAP’s transition into the AI era.





Vargiu-Breuer joined SAP’s Executive Board in 2024, having previously served as senior vice president of human resources at Siemens Energy.





Workforce strategy moves to the centre





The contract renewal comes as SAP and the wider enterprise software sector face increasing pressure to redesign workforce models to support AI-led innovation, new delivery frameworks and changing customer expectations.





In a statement cited by SAPinsider, Vargiu-Breuer said the company’s transformation extends beyond technology to how it operates and delivers value.





“It’s about changing how we operate – how we work, make decisions, and deliver value to our customers,” she said, adding that her team would continue to drive organisational transformation and value creation.





Broader organisational shifts under way





SAP has been restructuring parts of its operating model to support its AI ambitions. This includes consolidating customer-facing functions under a Customer Value Group led by Chief Customer Officer Thomas Saueressig, according to SAPinsider.





The company is also strengthening regional execution, with leadership appointments across Southeast Asia and investments in SAP Labs in Asia to expand AI-driven product engineering capabilities.





As part of its skills push, SAP Labs East Asia in Singapore is partnering with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to train 50 AI specialists over three years, focusing on areas such as generative AI and machine learning.





Skills gap shapes enterprise priorities





The emphasis on workforce strategy reflects broader industry trends. According to IDC research cited by SAPinsider, 94% of enterprises view AI skills as critical, but only around one-third consider their workforce ready.





Similarly, a McKinsey report cited by SAPinsider found that 46% of leaders see skill gaps as a major barrier to AI adoption.





These challenges are pushing companies to prioritise reskilling, organisational redesign and new operating models alongside technology deployment.





Outlook





SAP’s decision to extend its HR leadership signals a long-term approach to transformation, where workforce strategy is positioned as a core driver of business outcomes rather than a support function.





As AI adoption accelerates, the company’s ability to align talent, structure and execution will play a critical role in determining how effectively it translates its technology strategy into sustained growth.