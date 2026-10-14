SBI Funds Management appoints R.S. Srinivas Jain as Joint CEO

SBI Funds Management Limited has appointed R.S. Srinivas Jain as Joint Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP), effective 13 October 2026. The appointment was approved by the company’s board following a recommendation from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.





According to the company disclosure reported by ScanX, Jain’s elevation adds a Joint CEO to the senior leadership structure alongside Managing Director and CEO Debasish Mishra.





Jain brings more than 34 years of experience in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector, including 27 years in the mutual fund industry. He has been associated with SBI Funds Management since 7 May 2001.





From strategy and digital leadership to the Joint CEO role





Before his appointment, Jain served as Executive President at SBI Funds Management, overseeing Strategy, Digital and Technology, Marketing, and Investor Relations.





His experience spans business strategy, technology and marketing within the asset management business. However, the company disclosure does not specify the responsibilities or reporting structure attached to his new Joint CEO position.





Jain’s academic and professional qualifications include:





A bachelor’s degree in commerce from Vijaya Evening College, Bangalore University.

Intermediate-level qualification from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India.

NISM certification for mutual fund distributors.

Management development programmes at XLRI Jamshedpur and the Indian School of Business (ISB).





SBI Funds Management updates its KMP disclosures





Alongside the appointment, SBI Funds Management updated its list of Key Managerial Personnel authorised to determine materiality and make disclosures to stock exchanges.





The revised list includes five executives:





Debasish Mishra: Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Denys Charles Jean Marie Fougeroux De Campigneulles: Executive Director and Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

R.S. Srinivas Jain: Joint Chief Executive Officer.

Amol Joshi: Chief Financial Officer.

Vinaya Datar: Chief Compliance Officer, Company Secretary and Head of Legal.





The updated list sets out the executives designated for the company’s specified regulatory disclosure responsibilities.