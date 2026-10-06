Schneider Electric elevates Anoop Hiwalay to Director, Human Resources

Schneider Electric has elevated Anoop Hiwalay to the role of Director, Human Resources, expanding his responsibilities across the company's commercial business in India as well as operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.





The appointment marks a significant progression for Hiwalay within the global energy technology company, where he previously served as Director, Talent Acquisition – India and HR Leader, India One Solution. In his new role, he will lead the people agenda across several key business segments while supporting workforce priorities in neighbouring South Asian markets.





Expanded mandate across commercial businesses





As Director, Human Resources, Hiwalay will serve as the HR leader for Schneider Electric's commercial operations in India, covering multiple business units and strategic functions.





His responsibilities include HR leadership for:





Sales

One Automation

Home Solutions

Digital Energy

Power Products

Execution Centres

Strategy





In addition, he will oversee HR responsibilities for Schneider Electric's operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, reflecting a broader regional leadership mandate.





Built on experience across talent and business HR





Before this appointment, Hiwalay led talent acquisition for Schneider Electric's Greater India region while also supporting the company's India One Solution business.





His career spans more than two decades across human resources, talent acquisition and workforce planning functions in technology-driven and large-scale organisations.





Prior to joining Schneider Electric, he served as Head of Talent Acquisition at Jio, where he led hiring for engineering, product and design teams across Jio Platforms.





Earlier, he worked as Senior Director, Human Resources at Ola, overseeing HR for the technology organisation while also managing talent acquisition across group companies.





Career shaped by global HR leadership roles





Hiwalay's professional journey also includes leadership positions at HSBC and Microsoft, where he gained experience across multiple geographies and HR disciplines.





At HSBC, he led talent acquisition activities across global service centres in:





India

Sri Lanka

Poland

Malaysia

Egypt





At Microsoft, he held several roles including Staffing Lead, HR Business Partner and College Program Manager.





He began his HR career at Patni Computer Systems Ltd. as an HR Generalist.





His experience spans HR business partnering, talent acquisition, workforce strategy and people management across technology-led environments.





Strengthening leadership for growth markets





The appointment comes as Schneider Electric continues to operate across a broad portfolio spanning electrification, automation and digitalisation technologies.





According to company information, Schneider Electric supports customers through intelligent devices, software-driven architectures, AI-enabled systems, digital services and advisory offerings across industries, infrastructure, buildings, factories and data centres.





The company employs approximately 160,000 people and works with around one million partners across more than 100 countries.





With his expanded mandate, Hiwalay is set to play a larger role in shaping workforce priorities across Schneider Electric's commercial businesses in India while supporting talent and organisational objectives across neighbouring South Asian markets.