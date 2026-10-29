Shruti Nishchal moves from Netflix to OpenAI as HR business partner for APAC

Shruti Nishchal, an HR professional with more than 14 years of experience, has moved from Netflix to OpenAI as HR business partner for Asia-Pacific (APAC), based in Singapore, in October 2026.





The move follows a six-year stint at Netflix, where Nishchal progressed from an HR business partner in India to director-level responsibilities across advertising, marketing and partnerships in APAC. Her career spans technology, banking, retail and corporate leadership, with previous roles at Qualcomm, Axis Bank, Titan Industries and Tata Sons.





Nishchal described her time at Netflix as an “incredibly meaningful journey” and expressed gratitude for the experience as she begins her new role at OpenAI.





From Netflix India to regional HR leadership





Nishchal joined Netflix in June 2020 as a human resources business partner in Mumbai. In August 2023, she moved to Singapore to take on the role of senior manager, HR business partner for product, legal and finance across APAC.





In January 2026, she became director, HR business partner for advertising, marketing and partnerships in the region. She held the position until October 2026, when she moved to OpenAI.





Her Netflix career progression included three roles across India and Singapore:





June 2020: Joined Netflix as human resources business partner in Mumbai.

August 2023: Became senior manager, HR business partner for product, legal and finance in APAC.

January 2026: Took on the director role covering advertising, marketing and partnerships in APAC.

October 2026: Joined OpenAI as HR business partner for APAC in Singapore.





The transition brings experience across several business functions to her new position. Her previous responsibilities covered product, finance, legal, advertising, marketing and partnerships, alongside broader HR business partnering.





A career spanning technology, banking and retail





Before Netflix, Nishchal spent more than five years at Qualcomm, where she held responsibilities across HR business partnering, talent development and diversity and inclusion.





From November 2014 to April 2020, she served as lead HR business partner for Qualcomm India's business teams and the company's Noida technology centre. Alongside this role, she worked as talent development partner for software technology and business organisations from June 2017 to April 2020.





She also served as diversity and inclusion lead for India from July 2019 to April 2020.

Her earlier appointments included:





Axis Bank: Senior manager, talent and organisation development, from January 2013 to October 2014.

Titan Industries: Assistant manager, learning and development, from May 2011 to January 2013, including responsibility for retail learning and development for the watches business unit.

Tata Sons: Management trainee in the human resources development programme, from June 2010 to May 2011.





Her early career also included a summer internship at Ernst and Young in 2009 and a project at PepsiCo in 2008 examining employer branding across leading business schools.





What her experience brings to the new role





Nishchal's professional experience spans business partnering, diversity and inclusion, performance excellence, talent management, succession planning, leadership development, organisation design and talent process automation.





Her previous roles involved supporting business functions with different operational and talent requirements, from technology development and finance to advertising and marketing. The experience provides a broad background for HR business partnering across a regional organisation.





Her move also comes as artificial intelligence companies attract attention for the pace of technological change and its implications for work. However, no specific changes to OpenAI's HR strategy or Nishchal's individual mandate have been announced in the information available for this report.