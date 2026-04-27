Sonata Software appoints Rajsekhar Datta Roy as CEO, Samir Dhir to exit

Sonata Software Limited has approved a leadership transition that will see Rajsekhar Datta Roy take over as Chief Executive Officer, while current Managing Director and CEO Samir Dhir steps down, according to the company’s regulatory disclosure.





The Board, acting on recommendations from its Nomination and Remuneration Committee, said Dhir will cease to hold his roles effective May 8, 2026, at the end of his term. Roy will assume charge as CEO from May 9, 2026, for a period of three years.





Exit linked to personal decision





Dhir, in his resignation letter dated April 25, 2026, said he chose not to seek reappointment due to personal priorities.





He will also step down from his position as Executive Director at the close of business on May 8. To support continuity, Dhir will continue as an advisor to the Board until December 31, 2026, the company said.





The Board acknowledged his tenure, noting his role in strengthening Sonata Software’s position as a strategic partner to clients and advancing its growth trajectory.





Internal leader to take charge





Roy, currently Chief Delivery Officer and a member of the executive leadership team, will take over as CEO with a mandate to lead the company’s next phase of growth.





He brings over three decades of experience across delivery leadership, strategy and global client engagement. Within Sonata Software, he has played a key role in expanding its Dynamics and Microsoft-focused offerings into industry-led solutions worldwide.





His recent work includes driving the company’s shift towards an AI-first model, including efforts around responsible AI and the development of the Harmoni.AI platform for business process automation and technology modernisation.





Continuity in strategy and execution





In his current role, Roy has overseen global delivery operations and initiatives aimed at improving efficiency through technology-led execution.





His elevation signals continuity in Sonata Software’s strategic direction, particularly its focus on AI-led services and platform-driven engineering.





The company, which reported over $1.2 billion in revenue and employs more than 6,400 AI engineers, operates across cloud, data, AI, enterprise systems and managed services.





The leadership changes were disclosed under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements, with the company filing the necessary details with stock exchanges.





The transition marks a structured succession move, with an internal candidate taking charge while the outgoing CEO remains engaged in an advisory capacity during the handover period.