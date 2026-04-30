Sterlite Technologies reappoints Ankit Agarwal as MD, names Anshu Mordia CHRO

Sterlite Technologies has reappointed its Managing Director and brought in a new Chief Human Resource Officer, in a move that combines leadership continuity with a renewed focus on talent strategy.





The decisions were approved by the company’s Board of Directors on April 29, 2026 and disclosed through regulatory filings to stock exchanges, according to official company communication.





Continuity at the top





The Board has approved the reappointment of Ankit Agarwal as Managing Director for a further five-year term, beginning October 8, 2026 and ending October 7, 2031. The appointment is subject to shareholder approval.





Agarwal, designated as a Key Managerial Personnel, has spent over 15 years with Sterlite Technologies, holding multiple leadership roles before taking charge as Managing Director.





Key details of the reappointment:

Term: Five years

Five years Effective period: October 2026 to October 2031

October 2026 to October 2031 Subject to: Shareholder approval

During his tenure, Agarwal has overseen the company’s expansion across multiple geographies including India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, China and Brazil, as per company disclosures. His leadership has also been linked to the company’s focus on research and development, customer-led strategy, and strategic partnerships.





Earlier in his career, he worked at Vedanta, where he was involved in building the corporate portfolio and managing mergers and acquisitions, including the acquisition of Cairn India.





A new mandate for human resources





Alongside the MD reappointment, the Board has appointed Anshu Mordia as Chief Human Resource Officer, effective April 29, 2026. She will be part of the company’s senior management team.





Mordia brings close to two decades of experience across consulting, logistics and travel sectors, with a focus on organisational transformation and workforce strategy. She joins from FCM Travel India, where she served as Director for People and Culture.





Her previous roles include leadership positions at DP World, Maersk Tankers and FedEx Express, where she worked on talent management, HR systems and organisational development.





Her role at STL will include:

Leading the company’s human resources function

Driving people strategy aligned to business growth

Strengthening organisational capability and culture

She is also experienced in large-scale HRIS implementation and diversity and inclusion initiatives, according to company information.





Governance and regulatory framework





The appointments were made in line with Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions of the Securities and Exchange Board of India Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.





The Board meeting, where these decisions were taken, commenced at 9.30 am and concluded at 1.41 pm on April 29, 2026.





The company confirmed in its filing that Ankit Agarwal is not debarred from holding the office of director by any regulatory authority. It also disclosed that he is related to Vice Chairman Pravin Agarwal as his son.





Strengthening leadership for the next phase





The twin announcements reflect a dual approach. Retaining leadership continuity at the top while strengthening the people function signals an attempt to align execution with long-term capability building.





Sterlite Technologies operates in a sector where infrastructure, technology and talent are increasingly interdependent. As networks evolve and demand for digital infrastructure grows, companies are under pressure to scale both operational capability and workforce readiness.





By extending the tenure of its Managing Director and appointing a new HR head, the company appears to be reinforcing both strategic direction and organisational depth.



With a defined leadership structure in place, the focus now shifts to execution. The next phase for Sterlite Technologies will depend on how effectively it can translate strategic continuity into operational outcomes while building a workforce aligned to evolving industry demands.





The latest appointments indicate that leadership stability and talent strategy will remain central to that effort.