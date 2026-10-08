Sudhakar Ramakrishna takes charge as CDK Global CEO

CDK Global has appointed Sudhakar Ramakrishna as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition at one of the automotive retail technology industry's major software providers. The company also named Ramakrishna to its board of directors.





The appointment places a seasoned technology executive at the helm of CDK Global as the company continues serving automotive retailers and industry stakeholders through software and digital solutions.





Leadership transition underway





Ramakrishna succeeds Brian MacDonald, who is retiring from his executive responsibilities after leading the company. According to CDK Global, MacDonald will transition to the role of senior strategic advisor for both CDK and its parent private equity firm, Brookfield.





The move represents a planned succession process, with the company retaining MacDonald's expertise through an advisory position while handing operational leadership to a new chief executive.





Veteran technology executive joins CDK Global





Sudhakar Ramakrishna brings extensive experience across enterprise software, cloud computing, networking, mobility and cybersecurity sectors.





Before joining CDK Global, he served as President and CEO of infrastructure management software provider SolarWinds. He also previously led cybersecurity company Pulse Secure.





His career spans leadership positions at several global technology companies, including:





Citrix

Polycom

Motorola

3Com

U.S. Robotics





The breadth of his experience reflects a career focused on enterprise technology platforms, digital infrastructure and software-led business transformation.





Focus on customers and industry trust





Commenting on his appointment, Ramakrishna said he plans to spend time with customers, employees and partners while continuing the company's focus on trust and long-term relationships.





"I look forward to spending time with our customers, learning from our teams and partners, and carrying forward our commitment to earning the industry's trust every day," he said in the company announcement.





The statement signals an emphasis on customer engagement and continuity as the leadership transition takes effect.