Swiggy Instamart's COO and CBO step down in fresh leadership shake-up

Swiggy Instamart has witnessed another leadership reshuffle, with Chief Operating Officer Ankit Jain and Chief Business Officer Hari Kumar stepping down from the company's quick commerce business, according to NDTV Profit, citing people familiar with the matter.





The departures come as India's quick commerce sector enters one of its most competitive phases, with companies racing to expand dark store networks, strengthen leadership teams and prepare for the next stage of growth.





Jain and Kumar worked closely with Amitesh Jha, Chief Executive Officer of Instamart, who joined Swiggy after previously serving at Flipkart. Both executives also moved to Swiggy following stints at the Walmart-owned ecommerce company.





Leadership exits come within months of appointments





Hari Kumar joined Instamart as Chief Business Officer in November 2024, while Ankit Jain took over as Chief Operating Officer in May 2025.





Sources told the publication both leaders resigned citing personal reasons. People familiar with the matter also revealed:

Kumar has not finalised his next role.

Jain is expected to join Nykaa as Head of Operations.

as Head of Operations. Swiggy has already identified a replacement for one of the outgoing executives.

A new leader is expected to join Instamart in the coming weeks.





Swiggy Instamart did not respond to a request for comment.





Competition continues to reshape the quick commerce market





The leadership changes come as India's quick commerce industry undergoes rapid transformation.





Instamart currently ranks third by order volumes, behind Blinkit and Zepto. On a net merchandise value (NMV) basis, however, Instamart and Zepto remain closely matched, frequently alternating for the second position, while Blinkit continues to lead the market.





The competitive landscape has expanded further with aggressive investments from:

Blinkit

Zepto

Tata Group-backed BigBasket

Flipkart Minutes

Amazon Now





Each player is accelerating expansion as demand for rapid grocery delivery continues to grow.





Industry sees wider leadership changes





The developments at Instamart reflect broader shifts across the sector. Recent weeks have brought several notable changes.

Blinkit has highlighted signs of moderating growth.

Zepto has filed updated draft papers for its proposed initial public offering.

BigBasket co-founder Hari Menon has stepped away from day-to-day operations, with former Amazon executive Amit Nanda taking over leadership responsibilities.





These developments underline how companies are simultaneously investing in expansion while reshaping leadership teams to support the next phase of competition.





Focus shifts to execution





Leadership stability has become increasingly important as quick commerce companies balance rapid expansion with operational efficiency and profitability.





For Swiggy Instamart, replacing key executives while maintaining growth momentum will be closely watched as competition intensifies across the sector. With rivals investing aggressively in infrastructure, technology and talent, leadership execution is expected to remain a critical differentiator in India's evolving quick commerce market.





New leaders, fresh capital, workforce shifts and unfiltered conversations — the story of work unfolds here.