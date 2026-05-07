Tata Capital COO Manish Chourasia resigns to pursue external opportunity

Tata Capital Limited has disclosed the resignation of Manish Chourasia, Chief Operating Officer for Corporate and Cleantech Finance, marking a senior leadership transition within the company’s financing business.





The disclosure was made under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, through filings submitted to both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India on May 6, 2026.





According to the filing, Chourasia will be relieved from the company’s services effective from the close of working hours on May 11, 2026.





Exit linked to external opportunity





Tata Capital stated that Chourasia resigned to pursue an external opportunity. The company classified him as Senior Management Personnel in the regulatory filing.





Key details disclosed by the company include:





Manish Chourasia resigned as COO of Corporate and Cleantech Finance

Exit effective from close of working hours on May 11, 2026

Reason cited was pursuit of an external opportunity

Disclosure filed with BSE and NSE under SEBI regulations

Resignation categorised under senior management changes





The disclosure was signed by Sarita Kamath, Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Company Secretary at Tata Capital.





Long-standing association with Tata Capital





In his resignation letter addressed to Rajiv Sabharwal, Chourasia reflected on his tenure with the organisation and thanked the company leadership for its support.





He joined Tata Capital on July 15, 2015, as Managing Director of Tata Cleantech Capital Limited.





Following the merger of Tata Cleantech Capital into Tata Capital, he assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer for Corporate and Cleantech Finance from January 1, 2024.





During his tenure, he worked across corporate finance and cleantech financing operations, areas that have gained strategic importance amid growing investments in renewable energy and infrastructure financing.





In his resignation letter, Chourasia said he would ensure a “smooth and thorough handover” of responsibilities before his departure.





Filing made under SEBI disclosure norms





The company stated that the disclosure was filed in accordance with SEBI regulations and master circular requirements governing listed entities.





According to the filing, Tata Capital submitted the information pursuant to SEBI Master Circular No. HO/49/14/14(7)2025-CFD-POD2/1/3762/2026 dated July 11, 2023, as amended from time to time.





The filing also included supporting annexures, including a copy of Chourasia’s resignation letter.





Transition comes amid focus on financing growth





The leadership transition comes at a time when non-banking financial companies continue to expand activities across infrastructure financing, corporate lending and clean energy projects.





Corporate and cleantech financing has become an increasingly important segment for financial institutions as India accelerates investments linked to sustainability, industrial expansion and energy transition.





Tata Capital has continued to strengthen its presence across lending, infrastructure financing and sustainability-linked financial services as competition intensifies within the NBFC sector.





The company has not announced a successor for the role so far.