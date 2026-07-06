Tata Communications appoints new CTO, cloud and cybersecurity business head

Tata Communications has announced two senior leadership appointments as it sharpens its focus on network infrastructure, cloud and cybersecurity services amid growing enterprise demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure.





According to the company's announcement, Rupesh Chokshi has been appointed Executive Vice President, Global Business Head, Network Services and Chief Technology Officer (CTO), while Vivek Srivastava has been named Executive Vice President and Business Head, Cloud and Cyber Security Services. Both executives will join the company's Global Management Committee.





The appointments are intended to strengthen Tata Communications' leadership across its core technology businesses as organisations increasingly invest in AI, cloud and secure digital infrastructure.





Leadership team expands to support enterprise AI growth





Commenting on the appointments, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Communications, said the company is strengthening its leadership bench to accelerate innovation and business growth.





He said Chokshi's experience in next-generation networking and AI-driven infrastructure, together with Srivastava's expertise in cloud and cybersecurity, will strengthen Tata Communications' ability to support enterprise AI workloads and digital transformation initiatives.





Rupesh Chokshi to lead network services and technology strategy





Chokshi joins Tata Communications with more than 25 years of experience across networking, cloud connectivity, cybersecurity and software-defined infrastructure.





Before joining Tata Communications, he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Application Security at Akamai Technologies. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at AT&T.





In his new role, Chokshi will oversee the company's Network Services business while leading technology strategy and product innovation.





His responsibilities include:





Driving product strategy across network services

Advanding AI-led network innovation

Strengthening Tata Communications' global digital infrastructure capabilities

Leading technology direction as Chief Technology Officer





Chokshi said enterprises are rapidly expanding AI and cloud adoption, increasing demand for secure, agile and high-performance connectivity. He added that he looks forward to building on the company's global network infrastructure and driving its next phase of innovation.





Vivek Srivastava to head cloud and cybersecurity business





Srivastava brings more than 27 years of industry experience spanning cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and digital transformation.





He joins Tata Communications from Fortinet, where he serves as Country Manager for India and the SAARC region. During his career, he has also held leadership positions at CrowdStrike, Cisco and IBM.





According to Tata Communications, Srivastava will lead the expansion of the company's cloud and cybersecurity portfolio, with a focus on delivering secure, scalable and enterprise-ready digital solutions.





His areas of focus include:





Expanding cloud services

Strengthening cybersecurity offerings

Supporting enterprise AI adoption securely

Building future-ready digital infrastructure





The company said Srivastava is recognised for his expertise in cybersecurity, AI security, post-quantum cryptography and next-generation digital infrastructure.





Srivastava said the next phase of enterprise transformation will depend on organisations combining cloud, AI and intelligent infrastructure while embedding security and resilience into their technology foundations.





Building an AI-enabled digital ecosystem





The appointments reinforce Tata Communications' broader strategy of building an AI-enabled digital ecosystem for enterprise customers.





The company said it continues to invest in capabilities spanning global connectivity, cloud platforms, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure to help organisations manage increasingly complex technology environments.





A part of the Tata Group, Tata Communications operates in more than 190 countries and territories, serving 300 Fortune 500 companies and connecting businesses to 80% of the world's cloud providers, according to the company.