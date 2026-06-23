Titan names IAS officer S Vijayakumar chairman after three government-nominated directors exit

Titan Company Ltd has appointed Dr. S Vijayakumar, IAS, as Chairman and Additional Director on its Board, days after three government-nominated directors, including the company's chairperson, stepped down following the withdrawal of their nominations by co-promoter Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO).





The appointment, effective June 29, 2026, was approved by Titan's Board through a circular resolution passed on June 22. The development marks a significant transition in the governance structure of one of India's largest consumer and lifestyle companies.





Leadership change follows board exits





The appointment comes against the backdrop of a broader board reconstitution at Titan.





According to company disclosures reviewed by ScanX, Ms. Sandhya Sharma, IAS, who served as Chairperson and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director, resigned with effect from June 22 following TIDCO's decision to withdraw her nomination.





Two other TIDCO-nominated directors also stepped down on the same date:





• Mr. Arun Roy, IAS, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

• Ms. Mariam Pallavi Baldev, IAS, Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director





The resignations were disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





The outgoing directors stated in their resignation letters that they were stepping down following the withdrawal of their nominations by TIDCO.





Veteran bureaucrat joins Titan board





Dr. Vijayakumar joins Titan's board as a nominee of TIDCO, which remains one of the company's co-promoters.





He will serve as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director and will be liable to retire by rotation, in accordance with applicable corporate governance requirements.





Titan said shareholder approval for his appointment will be sought at the company's forthcoming Annual General Meeting, as required under SEBI LODR regulations.





Key details of the appointment include:





• Name: Dr. S Vijayakumar, IAS

• Designation: Chairman and Additional Director

• Director category: Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director

• Nominee of: Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO)

• Effective date: June 29, 2026

• DIN: 01764064

• Tenure: Liable to retire by rotation





Extensive experience in government and industry policy





Dr. Vijayakumar is a 1993-batch IAS officer with extensive administrative experience across multiple departments of the Government of Tamil Nadu.





He currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary, Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce Department.





His previous assignments include:





• Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Land Reforms, Chennai

• Additional Chief Secretary, and Chairman and Managing Director of Tamilnadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited





His experience spans industrial policy, infrastructure development, investment promotion and public administration, areas that have become increasingly important as companies navigate regulatory and economic shifts.





Governance disclosures accompany appointment





Titan disclosed that Dr. Vijayakumar is not related to any member of the Board, key managerial personnel or promoters of the company.





The company also confirmed that he has not been debarred from accessing capital markets or restrained from serving as a director of any listed company by the Securities and Exchange Board of India or any other regulatory authority.





These disclosures form part of the regulatory requirements governing appointments to boards of listed companies.





Board transition reflects co-promoter representation changes





The appointment highlights the continuing influence of co-promoter representation within Titan's governance framework.





TIDCO's withdrawal of three nominations and the subsequent appointment of Dr. Vijayakumar have resulted in a significant reshaping of the company's board composition within a short period.





While the changes do not alter Titan's operational leadership, they represent an important governance transition at a company that remains one of the most closely watched businesses within the Tata Group portfolio.





The upcoming Annual General Meeting will formally place the appointment before shareholders, completing the next step in Titan's board transition process.