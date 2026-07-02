Told his Indian accent would cost him jobs, he rose from janitor to CEO

Sharran Srivatsaa, CEO of Acquisition and an Indian entrepreneur based in the US, has shared how he went from working as a janitor and being told his "thick Indian accent" would prevent him from getting hired to eventually leading a company.





In a post on X, Srivatsaa reflected on his early days in the United States after entrepreneur Alex Hormozi and motivational speaker Tony Robbins discussed his journey. He said he arrived in the country with limited financial resources and faced repeated doubts about his employability because of the way he spoke.













Rather than paying for coaching he could not afford, he turned to free resources to improve his communication skills while continuing to work.





A career began with rejection and a janitor's job





Srivatsaa said he was told he would "never get employed anywhere" unless he learnt to speak differently.





At the time, he was working as a janitor and could not afford a public speaking coach.

Instead, he visited a public library, borrowed Tony Robbins' audio tapes and listened to them every night while cleaning floors.





According to Srivatsaa, the routine became his alternative classroom, helping him build confidence and improve his communication.





"I'm the Indian guy Alex Hormozi and Tony Robbins are talking about," he wrote on X.





He added: "I came to the US with a thick Indian accent and was told I'd never get employed anywhere if I couldn't learn how to speak."





Self-learning became the turning point





Unable to invest in professional coaching, Srivatsaa relied on self-learning.





He said listening to motivational content while working helped him develop stronger communication skills over time.





Reflecting on the experience, he wrote: "Not giving up is the most heroic thing you can do."

He also encouraged others not to let their current circumstances define their future.





"I could've listened to the employers and stayed as a janitor. But your starting point is not your story, it's just the first chapter of it," he said.





His story sparked a wider workplace conversation





The post generated discussion across social media, with many users describing Srivatsaa's journey as an example of perseverance and continuous self-improvement.





Several commenters highlighted the importance of communication skills in building professional confidence, particularly for leadership and customer-facing roles.





Others pointed out that while effective communication can influence career opportunities, technical expertise often remains the more significant factor in fields such as software engineering and technology.





The discussion also centred on making the best use of available resources, with users noting how Srivatsaa turned free learning materials into an opportunity for professional growth.





Career resilience remains at the centre of the story





Although the conversation began with a discussion about accents and employability, Srivatsaa's account ultimately focused on persistence, continuous learning and adapting to new environments.





His experience reflects a broader workplace reality where communication, confidence and self-development can complement technical capability, particularly for professionals seeking leadership roles in global organisations.





For employers, the discussion also reinforces the importance of evaluating talent on capability and potential rather than assumptions linked to language or background.