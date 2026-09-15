TRF appoints Tata Steel’s Shubhra Singh as CHRO from September 15

TRF Limited has appointed Shubhra Singh as its Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) with effect from 15 September 2026, marking a leadership transition in the company's senior management team.





The appointment comes alongside the departure of Abhijeet Singh, who ceased to serve as CHRO on the same date after taking up another assignment within the Tata Steel Group, according to a regulatory filing disclosed to the stock exchanges on 14 September 2026.





Leadership change takes effect immediately





The transition represents a direct handover of the company's top human resources role as TRF brings in an experienced Tata Steel executive to oversee its people function.





According to the exchange filing, Shubhra Singh currently serves as Head HRBP for the Tubes Division at Tata Steel Limited and brings more than 20 years of experience across multiple functions and business verticals within the steelmaker.





A leadership transition of this nature reflects the continued movement of senior talent across companies within the wider Tata Steel ecosystem.





Key details of the appointment





Incoming executive: Shubhra Singh

Shubhra Singh Designation: Chief Human Resources Officer

Chief Human Resources Officer Effective date: 15 September 2026

15 September 2026 Current role: Head HRBP, Tubes Division, Tata Steel Limited

Head HRBP, Tubes Division, Tata Steel Limited Experience: More than 20 years across multiple roles at Tata Steel





Outgoing CHRO moves within Tata Steel Group





TRF stated that Abhijeet Singh stepped down from the CHRO position on 15 September 2026 to assume another assignment within the Tata Steel Group.





Key details of the transition include:





Outgoing executive: Abhijeet Singh

Abhijeet Singh Role ceased: Chief Human Resources Officer

Chief Human Resources Officer Effective date: 15 September 2026

15 September 2026 Reason for cessation: New assignment within Tata Steel Group





The company did not disclose further details regarding his next role.





Regulatory disclosure outlines governance compliance





TRF said the management changes were disclosed in accordance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.





The filing also referred to the applicable SEBI master circular governing disclosure requirements for listed entities.





The company further stated that no relationship between either the incoming or outgoing executive and the company's directors had been disclosed as part of the filing.





Focus turns to people leadership





With Shubhra Singh assuming the CHRO role, TRF is bringing in a human resources leader with extensive experience from within the Tata Steel organisation. Her appointment ensures continuity in leadership while adding experience gained across multiple business functions within one of India's largest industrial groups.





As the transition takes effect, attention will shift to how the company advances its workforce, talent and organisational priorities under its new HR leadership.