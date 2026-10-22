TVS Supply Chain Solutions appoints Subhashree Pradeep as CHRO

TVS Supply Chain Solutions has appointed Subhashree Pradeep as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), marking her return to the organisation after more than seven years in an earlier stint. She brings nearly 20 years of experience spanning HR leadership, talent management, organisational development and employee engagement.





From L&T to TVS Supply Chain Solutions





Pradeep most recently served as Head of Human Resources for the Water and Effluent Treatment business at Larsen & Toubro (L&T). In that role, she led HR initiatives for the business vertical.





Before joining L&T, she held several leadership positions at Sodexo, including General Manager, Human Resources, and Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) for India. Her experience also includes regional HR leadership responsibilities.





Her career spans engineering, infrastructure and services businesses, providing experience across different operating environments and workforce requirements.





An earlier stint at TVS Supply Chain Solutions





Pradeep previously spent more than seven years at TVS Supply Chain Solutions, working across several areas of human resources. Her responsibilities included:





HR strategy and organisational priorities.

Talent development and succession planning.

Global HR initiatives supporting the organisation's people function.





Her return combines familiarity with the company's operations and HR priorities with leadership experience gained during her subsequent roles at Sodexo and L&T.





Focus on talent and organisational effectiveness





In her new role, Pradeep will lead the company's human resources function, with responsibilities covering talent priorities, organisational effectiveness and workforce development.





Her appointment comes as supply chain businesses continue to operate across complex workforce and operational environments. However, the company has not disclosed specific new HR initiatives, implementation timelines or targets associated with her appointment.





Pradeep's immediate remit, as outlined in the appointment announcement, centres on supporting the company's talent and organisational requirements. Further details of her priorities and planned initiatives have not been provided.