Uber has appointed former Zomato food delivery chief Rakesh Ranjan as President for India and South Asia, with his appointment taking effect on January 4, 2027. He will lead the ride-hailing company’s business across the region and report to Dom Taylor, Uber’s Regional General Manager for Asia Pacific.





Ranjan joins Uber from Allen Online, where he is currently the chief executive officer. His appointment brings an executive with experience in building and managing large consumer businesses into a leadership role at one of Uber’s key global markets.





Eight years at Zomato before moving to Uber





Ranjan spent eight years at Zomato, joining the company in 2017. He eventually became CEO of its food ordering and delivery business, having previously held leadership roles across Zomato Gold and sales.





His experience at Zomato includes managing a large consumer-facing business in India, a background Uber highlighted in announcing the appointment.





Dom Taylor said the company had conducted a search lasting more than three months before selecting Ranjan. He added that his experience running large consumer businesses and his ambition for the next phase of growth made him stand out.





Taylor said India and South Asia were important to Uber’s future and described Ranjan as bringing valuable experience to lead the company’s next phase of growth and innovation in the region.





India remains a major market for Uber





Uber’s appointment comes as India continues to play a significant role in its global operations. The company said India is its third-largest market by trips, behind the US and Brazil, and its second-largest market globally by the number of earners.





The company’s India operations include:





More than 200 cities: Uber operates across over 200 Indian cities, according to the appointment announcement.

Over two million monthly active drivers: The platform provides earning opportunities to more than two million monthly active drivers in India.

Technology centres: Bengaluru and Hyderabad host Uber’s largest technology centres outside the US.

Multiple mobility options: Its India offering includes bikes, autos, cars and metro services.





Uber entered India in 2013 and has since expanded its presence across the country’s mobility market. The company’s India profile also extends beyond ride-hailing operations, with its technology centres supporting its global business.





Ranjan outlines focus on rides and driver earnings





In his first comments following the appointment, Ranjan said his priorities would include improving everyday experiences for riders and drivers across India and South Asia.

He highlighted dependable rides, value across different journeys and better earning opportunities for drivers as areas of focus.





The appointment places Ranjan at the helm of a business operating across a wide range of mobility categories and markets. His tenure begins on January 4, 2027, with Uber identifying India and South Asia as important to its future growth.





The company’s next phase in the region will be shaped by how it builds on its existing scale while improving the experience for customers and drivers.