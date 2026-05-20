Unacademy cofounder Sumit Jain steps down ahead of upGrad merger

Unacademy cofounder Sumit Jain is stepping down from his full-time operating responsibilities at the company ahead of its proposed merger with edtech platform upGrad, marking another major leadership transition in India’s rapidly consolidating online education sector.





According to an internal memo sent by Unacademy cofounder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal, Jain’s last working day in a full-time operating role will be June 30, 2026.





The memo, reviewed by Moneycontrol, stated that Jain would continue to remain associated with the company in an advisory capacity after stepping away from day-to-day operations.





Leadership transition comes during merger discussions





Jain currently serves as chief executive officer of Unacademy’s test-preparation business, one of the company’s core verticals.





His exit from operational leadership comes as Unacademy moves ahead with a proposed merger with upGrad, a development that has drawn significant attention across India’s edtech industry.





The internal communication reportedly described Jain as a strong supporter of the business and acknowledged his role in building the company’s operations over the years.





Neither Unacademy nor upGrad has publicly disclosed further details regarding the timing or structure of the proposed merger.





Cofounder played key role in business operations





Jain has been one of the senior leadership figures associated with Unacademy’s expansion during India’s edtech boom years.





The company grew rapidly during the pandemic-driven surge in online learning demand, expanding across test preparation, upskilling and professional learning categories.





Over the past two years, however, the sector has undergone significant restructuring as companies faced:





• Slower user growth

• Funding pressures

• Rising operational costs

• Increased focus on profitability

• Consolidation across platforms





Edtech industry continues consolidation phase





The proposed Unacademy-upGrad merger reflects a wider consolidation trend across India’s edtech ecosystem.





Several startups that scaled aggressively during the pandemic have since reduced costs, cut workforce sizes and reconsidered expansion strategies amid changing investor expectations.





The sector has also witnessed:





• Mergers and acquisitions

• Leadership reshuffles

• Business vertical restructuring

• Greater emphasis on sustainable revenue models





Unacademy itself has undergone multiple rounds of operational restructuring over recent years as the company recalibrated its business priorities.





The latest leadership move signals another important transition point for the company as it prepares for a potential integration with upGrad.





Advisory role to continue after June





According to the internal memo cited by Moneycontrol, Jain will remain connected to the company in an advisory role after June 30.





The structure suggests continuity support during the transition period as the company navigates both leadership and strategic changes.





The proposed merger, if completed, could create a larger combined platform across test preparation, higher education and professional upskilling segments.





However, neither company has formally announced final timelines or integration plans.





Focus shifts towards operational efficiency





The broader edtech market in India has increasingly shifted from rapid expansion towards operational discipline and profitability-focused growth.





Companies are now prioritising:





• Sustainable business models

• Core revenue segments

• Strategic partnerships

• Leaner operations

• Long-term user retention





Leadership restructuring has become a recurring feature across the sector as businesses adapt to tighter capital conditions and changing consumer demand patterns.





For Unacademy, Jain’s move away from operational leadership marks a significant moment ahead of what could become one of the sector’s more closely watched consolidation deals.