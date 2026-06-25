Versace confirms CEO Emmanuel Gintzburger's resignation, successor yet to be named

Luxury fashion house Versace has confirmed the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Gintzburger, marking another leadership change as the brand enters a new chapter under Prada Group ownership. The company said a successor has not yet been appointed, with details of the new governance structure to be announced later.





According to a statement issued by Prada Group, Gintzburger's resignation took effect on June 23 and was his own decision. His departure comes just months after he oversaw Versace's transition following its acquisition by Prada Group from Capri Holdings in 2025.





Leadership transition follows acquisition and creative reset





Emmanuel Gintzburger joined Versace in 2022 after serving as CEO of Alexander McQueen, bringing with him senior leadership experience from Saint Laurent, Lanvin and Sephora.





During his tenure, he led efforts to strengthen Versace's core fashion categories, particularly womenswear, menswear, accessories and footwear, while guiding the business through one of the biggest ownership changes in its history.





One of his final strategic decisions was appointing Pieter Mulier as Versace's new creative director in February 2026. Mulier is scheduled to assume the role on July 1, succeeding Dario Vitale, whose departure came after a year leading the brand. Vitale had taken over following Donatella Versace's move to the position of chief brand ambassador.





Prada Group prepares next phase of Versace's turnaround





Prada Group confirmed Gintzburger's exit in an official statement, saying: "The company confirms the resignation of Emmanuel Gintzburger as chief executive officer of Versace, effective from June 23. Information about the new governance will be announced in due course."





The leadership change comes as Prada continues integrating Versace into its luxury portfolio.





In December, Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group's chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility, was appointed executive chair of Versace. During the group's FY2025 earnings call in March, Bertelli said rebuilding the brand would take time, describing the turnaround as a long-term effort rather than an immediate transformation.





He outlined two immediate priorities for the business:





Improving product quality and refining existing collections

Optimising distribution channels, strengthening brand positioning and increasing full-price sales





Further leadership changes underway





Gintzburger's departure is one of several recent leadership changes at the luxury label.

Earlier this week, Eloise Hautcoeur, Versace's global communications director, also exited the company to join Loewe in the same function.





Industry observers had previously suggested retaining both Gintzburger and Donatella Versace following the Prada acquisition to ensure continuity during the integration process. However, Prada has continued reshaping the leadership structure as it prepares for the next phase of the brand's evolution.





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